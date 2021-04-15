Tap into fancy car plates

Roadblock

A roadblock mounted by traffic police officers in conjunction with the National Transport and Safety Authority along Langata Road, Nairobi on April 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Wornicks Gisemba

Teacher of English

What you need to know:

So fancy and glossy are the laser print number plates and their inscriptions portray modern presentability.

Now that the public has expressed an interest in these plates, NTSA can tap into it and produce them.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has intensified nationwide crackdown of motor vehicles that are in violation of Rule 5(a) of the Traffic (Registration Plates) Rules 2016. 

