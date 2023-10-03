Tangible customer-centric solutions the coveted magic

The annual Customer Service Week, which is being commemorated, is part of the International Day of Customer Service memorialised yearly, with this year’s theme being “You Make the Magic Happen”.

Just as the years roll and the focus for every week, similarly, all must be alive to the changing needs of customers in a fast-paced dynamic environment. The target preoccupation for all in the customer service space, whether an organisation or individual professionals, should hinge on universal principles around seamlessness, promptness, proactivity, personalisation, security and professionalism. All processes and strategies should be aligned with these expectations.

In the context of the present time, the week’s observance comes at an opportune time, when several government institutions are under sharp scrutiny of their delivery of service to citizens. This is as illustrated by recent public pronouncements by some Cabinet secretaries in charge of those dockets.

Customer experience

It begs the question of whether, more often than not, public service delivery is motivated by the respective institutional intrinsic drive or just the need to attain, or appear to attain, the mandate.

The intrinsic approach would be apt for adoption by public institutions with a well-structured and deliberate mechanism. Nothing should be ad hoc.

A functional customer experience model in an organisational set-up requires the basics. Having a dedicated customer experience section, qualified personnel and contextualised gathering and tools for sourcing, collating and reporting customer feedback to reform service offering are some bare minimums.

From the citizens’ perspective, simple and practical service is all that is needed. Every institution must demonstrate its commitment and practicality of connecting the documented institutional service covenants — from citizen delivery charters to standard operating procedures and tangible service — and translating them to better customer- or even large stakeholder experience.

Customer initiatives

Commitments such as making information processes or services available proactively and digitising processes and payments to the convenience of service seekers are simple factors many Kenyans would like to see infused in customer service processes.

This year’s commemoration should be a reminder to those in better customer touch points that cannot be wished away but, instead, integral to institution-wide policy formulation and thinking.

In so doing, policymakers should always be careful not to lose the simplicity, realistic and practicality desirable that is much needed in their thinking around customer service reforms. The oft-forgotten mainstreaming of customer experience in the undertakings of an organisation is at the core.

The magic of customer service is in the meaning of customer initiatives to the receiving customers from all walks of life.