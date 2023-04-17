Taming corruption key to ending our country’s current problems

Kenyans continue to suffer the debilitating consequences of corruption, which has bedevilled the nation for decades. The vice has permeated every sector of our economy and its painful effects are felt by most citizens, especially those in the lowest echelons of society. The national moral fabric is shattered, with corruption now normalised and largely a way of life.

That is how I understood the presidential nominee to the position of Chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Dr David Oginde, when he told the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee that Kenya is a corrupt nation.

The statement evidently rattled the MPs, with some expressing utter dismay. Indeed, one charged that, if indeed it was true Kenya is a corrupt nation, the candidate was admitting to have failed as a cleric who should have preached corruption out of the country.

Nonetheless, Bishop Oginde was right: We are morally ill. Corruption is omnipresent in Kenya. The vice continues to catalyse most national challenges—including hunger, high cost of living, poor healthcare, poor infrastructure and low-quality public service. Corruption also leads to death.

The greatest public accountability tragedy to befall Kenya is that many citizens have never recognised corruption as a dangerous disease that we should urgently tame with all the available arsenal. Many do not appreciate the grave harm ensuing from graft.

Actions or omissions

Kenyans should know that when their kin die for lack of proper healthcare, corruption may have had a hand in it. Parents should know that when corruption thrives there are no jobs for their children, for whom they may have sold the family land and livestock to educate. They should know that the actions or omissions of an unqualified person employed through corruption or fake academic qualifications can kill a population. There is no shortage of reports of deaths arising from botched medical surgeries or buildings collapsing due to shoddy workmanship.

Nevertheless, most Kenyans love corruption. They glorify the vice and support its perpetrators. Occasionally, they demand a share of what has been looted from public coffers.

The challenges Kenya faces are largely attributable to corruption. A way must, thus, be found to exorcise our motherland of the demons of corruption. And it is possible, for Kenya can bury corruption in the bottomless pit. But that requires genuine political will and commitment by the government, from the highest level, to restore the moral dignity of the republic. Effective anti-corruption efforts must be led by the Presidency.

Considering Kenya’s political economy, the Presidency is, undoubtedly, the first point of call in the quest to end graft. Without political will and commitment by the government of the day, the talk of independent anti-graft agencies is hollow and can yield nothing.

The Ruto administration should end the culture of corruption to restore the dignity of ordinary citizens who often suffer the most. President William Ruto can, and should, craft an effective strategy to end the financial menace in the counties, where public officers loot as if Kenya was a lawless country.

According to reports of oversight agencies, some governors clearly treat the devolved units as personal property to benefit them and their families and cronies. This is evident from the high levels of ghost workers and theft of public funds reported in the counties.

Some of the measures the President can take are rallying his troops in Parliament to pass effective anti-corruption laws; implementing administrative mechanisms for demanding accountability from public officials; minimal public service disruptions during transition of government regimes; deterrent sanctions; and allocating adequate resources to the anti-corruption effort.

By taming corruption, Dr Ruto can salvage the huge public resources being lost through wastefulness or sheer theft by public officials and utilise them in effecting the transformation envisaged in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto. Remarkably, he has the means to do it. History is beckoning him to do it, and he should not let Kenya down by failing to do it.