Tame ‘keyboard warriors’

Keyboard warriors parade themselves as influencers. Posts, tweets, retweets, likes and imposed hashtags are their click baits. 

By  Thomas Nyauncho

  • With the show about to hit the cinemas soon, in the form of a general election, voter registration and premature campaigns are acting up as its trailer.
  • When the auditions were done, more emphasis, as usual, was put on ‘keyboard warriors’, otherwise known as “bloggers” in the local lingo.

The political show is cast with a carefully selected crew. From the actors, who thrive on PR stunts that could earn them Oscars, to its director, the politician, who is the protagonist, they act a script fancily known as ‘manifesto’.

