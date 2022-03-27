Tame exam cheating for a level ground

Even as the towering tough-talking Education Cabinet secretary swats away claims that the exam credibility has been torn asunder, he has since assured the public of his commitment to safeguard the smooth administration of the ongoing KCSE.

As Prof George Magoha was saying this, an entire class in Siaya County school and the principal and a chemistry teacher were being whisked away into a police van for interrogation on how the paper for the day got into their phones and a WhatsApp group with all the school’s candidates formed. Elsewhere, university students were being booked into the cells awaiting arraignment on charges of exam leakage.

When the good don was appointed the Education minister, he came in with an aura of uncompromising war hawk and many thought he was a miniature form of his predecessor, Dr Fred Matiang’i, who trampled on exam cheating. Dr Matiang’i came at a time when achieving university grades was just a few coins away. Exam papers were being hawked like mandazi in dark alleys.

Cheating shot up

Sadly, the rot plummeted into KCPE in 2015. Some 2,709 pupils cheated, an increase from 1,702 the previous year, while 157 people, including head teachers and their deputies, police officers and university students, were charged with exam-related offences. That year, exam cheating shot up by 70 per cent, which saw the results of more than 5,000 students cancelled — up by 2,975 from 2014. That was the worst exam ever.

Dr Matiang’i had to stand strong and put a stop to it. First, he reconstituted the Kenya National Examinations Board (Knec) after its members were implicated in the cheating. And it paid off.

Prof Magoha’s denial of exam leakage claims is worse than fuelling the menace. The thing to do is admit the exam’s integrity has been compromised so that he casts the net wide and captures the culprits. Sending empty salvos is as useless as having windscreen wipers on a submarine.