Talk of Martha Karua, Anne Waiguru DP bid gives women hope

When Martha Koome become Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court this year, the perception of Kenyans on women and leadership changed.

The conversation has since been enhanced and the general feeling is that Kenya is ripe for a woman deputy president. Unlike the previous ones, the 2022 General Election presents unique political dynamics that are gradually compelling serious presidential contenders to prefer women running mates.

Although pundits have projected that the race will be between Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, the choice of DP will play a critical role in determining who triumphs.

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru have emerged as the most formidable women leaders likely to shape the presidential contest if picked as running mate. Being daughters of the ‘Mountain’, they stand a good chance of ascending to the position as the region has no serious presidential contender so far.

In 2017, Karua and Waiguru faced off in the Kirinyaga gubernatorial race, which resulted in a protracted legal tussle that was settled at the Supreme Court in favour of the latter. If picked for running mate, they will present an interesting showdown like no other — not just because of the gender factor but the reality that longstanding political rivals will be taking their local fights to the national stage.

Last month, Waiguru joined Dr Ruto’s camp in a surprise move that political pundits believe was calculated with higher stakes than what the public saw. An astute politician who is a household name, she cuts the image of a national leader.

Human rights crusader

A holder of master’s degree in economics, Waiguru has vast experience in finance, financial management systems, public service reform, capacity building, and governance. As Kenya’s first Devolution Cabinet Secretary, she famously established Huduma Centres in counties to bring government services closer to people. Besides, she is a crowd puller with the zeal and energy to excite her audience.

Karua, an accomplished lawyer and politician with a record spanning 30 years, was the first woman lawyer to be elected MP, in 1992. She rose through the ranks to occupy various ministerial posts, including the powerful Justice and Legal Affairs.

Eloquent, brave and confident, the former Gichugu MP earned her place in Kenya’s history as a foremost human rights crusader while in the trenches defending and representing in court political detainees in the iron-fisted President Daniel arap Moi era. Her firm political and legal stand on critical matters won her the monicker, “The Iron Lady” . The respectable, principled and unifying politician commands respect among Kenyans of all walks of life.

In 2013, Karua faced off with seven men in a presidential contest won by Uhuru Kenyatta.

The choice of Karua or Waiguru by both or either side of the political debate would carry more weight compared to any other from the Mount Kenya region. Besides, having a woman running mate could motivate women to vote and make a difference.