Talk of Martha Karua, Anne Waiguru DP bid gives women hope

Martha Karua

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua speaks during a Linda Katiba media briefing at the Serena Hotel, Nairobi in March this year.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Selina Chiteri

Communications consultant

What you need to know:

  • The 2022 General Election presents unique political dynamics that are gradually compelling serious presidential contenders to prefer women running mates.
  • Last month, Waiguru joined Dr Ruto’s camp in a surprise move that political pundits believe was calculated with higher stakes than what the public saw.

When Martha Koome become Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court this year, the perception of Kenyans on women and leadership changed.

