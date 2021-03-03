Build talent pool in engineering, a vital cog in the development wheel

Nairobi Expressway

A section of the 27.1-kilometre Nairobi Expressway, which is under construction, at the footbridge at Belle Vue, South ‘C’, on Mombasa Road.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Nathaniel Matalanga

President

Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK)

What you need to know:

  • To achieve any of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the input of an engineer is critical.
  • The ‘Big Four Agenda’, Kenya Vision 2030, and every other economic blueprint, would be unachievable without engineering. 

Manufacturing. Affordable housing. Resilient infrastructure. Water and sanitation. Telecommunications. Software. Industry. Construction. Renewable energy. Food security. Engineers have an impact in virtually every sector of the economy, providing vital services. Yet, it is not often that they receive the recognition they rightfully deserve.

