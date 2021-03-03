Build talent pool in engineering, a vital cog in the development wheel

Manufacturing. Affordable housing. Resilient infrastructure. Water and sanitation. Telecommunications. Software. Industry. Construction. Renewable energy. Food security. Engineers have an impact in virtually every sector of the economy, providing vital services. Yet, it is not often that they receive the recognition they rightfully deserve.

It was, therefore, with much enthusiasm that engineers the world over welcomed the decision in 2019 by Unesco designating March 4 as the World Engineering Day. Today is only the second such occasion ever, and an opportunity to applaud the faces behind many of our public works projects.

As the world progressively moves towards addressing climate change and developing technologies for a carbon-free economy, it is engineering innovations that will achieve that goal. Engineers will ensure cities are cleaner, more sustainable, smarter and liveable. Even more importantly, they are tasked with ensuring access to clean water, sanitation systems and affordable reliable energy.

Major road projects have made movement easier. Construction of the Nairobi Expressway is expected to ease traffic flow between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the western part of the capital. The city’s skyline has undergone notable transformation in recent years, thanks to imposing landmarks. The increasing population in towns and cities has piled pressure on facilities, necessitating more investment in infrastructure. Engineers have been at the centre of all this.

Indeed, to achieve any of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the input of an engineer is critical. The theme of this year’s celebrations, “Engineering for a Healthy Planet”, says it all. Our efforts at poverty alleviation, improved sanitation, better healthcare and every other initiative to improve social welfare involves infrastructure development, assuring the place of engineers in enhancing human development in a sustainable manner that protects the environment and the interests of future generations.

Economic blueprint

The ‘Big Four Agenda’, Kenya Vision 2030, and every other economic blueprint, would be unachievable without engineering.

In undertaking the desired public works projects to attain our development goals, however, a delicate balancing act is often necessary between competing and even antagonistic interests.

Impact of projects

On one hand are industrialists, exporters and manufacturers, whose sole interest is enabling infrastructure that allows quick acquisition of raw materials, a fast and efficient manufacturing process and easy access to local and international markets. On the other are local communities apprehensive about the environmental and social impact of projects on homes and livelihoods.

The Nairobi Expressway, in particular, has brought these concerns to the fore. Critics say the public-private partnership project, designated to be a toll road, will exacerbate class divisions as the rich cruise on it while the poor struggle with the incessant traffic congestion on the existing roads. While such concerns may need to be addressed by the political leadership, no doubt the project itself is a marvel, as are other major construction works that have involved engineering genius.

Unfortunately, the country does not possess sufficient human resources in this field, nearly 60 years after Independence. If engineering and related professions are to acquire the necessary manpower to meet the growing needs of the country, the youth must be encouraged to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) courses.

The Institution of Engineers of Kenya, the professional association of engineers in the country, has partnered with the Engineers Board of Kenya, the industry regulator, to not only ensure the highest standards of practice, but also to encourage the youth to take up the profession. But it is particularly disconcerting that women comprise less than 10 per cent of the professional engineers.

It behoves the entire society, especially the leadership, to create an environment that nurtures engineering talent and prioritise the use of local professionals in major public works. Only in this manner shall we build a pool of local engineering talent, guaranteeing a secure and sustainable future for all the citizens.