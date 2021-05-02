Taking stock of gains, opportunities and challenges in media industry

World Press Freedom Day

Nakuru journalists in a procession along Kenyatta Avenue in Nakuru Town to mark the World Press Freedom Day on May 3, 2019.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Bwire

Head of Media Development and Strategy

Media Council of Kenya

What you need to know:

  • The prevailing hard economic times and dwindling revenues from advertisement call for new way of doing things.
  • Content must become the king, and it can only do so if it resonates with the audience.

It is that time of the year when we are marking the World Press Freedom Day and taking stock of the gains, opportunities and challenges in the media industry as well as trends that are prevalent in affecting free and independent media as the fourth estate.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.