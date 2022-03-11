Taking stock after a draining two-year war on Covid-19

It is two years since Covid-19 was first detected in Kenya. It is, therefore, an opportune moment to reflect about the lives lost, the illnesses suffered and the huge disruptions to business, travel, education and our normal lives and at the same time celebrate the gallant heroes and heroines in the healthcare sector who have relentlessly fought the virus from the frontlines. Many have paid the ultimate price.

Like all other countries, Kenya’s initial reaction to the virus was hobbled by uncertainty, fear and indecision. But as new scientific knowledge became available, the country grew more sure-footed in its response.

One of the platforms through which Kenya has been fighting the pandemic is the Covid-19 Health Emergency Response Project (C-HERP), a joint undertaking between the Ministry of Health and the World Bank. The project seeks to enhance prevention, detection and response to Covid-19, and to strengthen national systems for public health emergency preparedness.

A major initial challenge was that hospitals lacked adequate medical oxygen capacity and ventilators.

The C-HERP project has helped install medical oxygen tanks – including two with 20,000-litre capacity – at national and county hospitals. Piping systems have also been fixed and health personnel trained to ensure severely ill patients can access oxygen from their beds.

The C-HERP project also helped expand the country’s Covid-19 testing capacity, boosted communication and procured vehicles to support contact tracing and logistical support for Rapid Response Teams at national and county Emergency Operations Centres.

Safe blood

The project also boosted the national capacity to provide safe blood and its products through procurement of blood collection bags, couches, screening reagents, blood component processing machines, generators, vehicles, and freezers, besides repairing generators, incinerators and cold rooms at transfusion centres.

The new Blood Management Information System, whose rollout is supported by C-HERP, will make it possible to track blood from donor vein to recipient vein and provide real-time countrywide data about blood stock levels; making interventions reliable and swift. Accurate news to counter rumours and misinformation was delivered via mainstream media, vernacular TV and radio stations and social media platforms, which kept the public updated.

Information about infections, deaths, recoveries, procurement of new tools and emergence of new science has been made available promptly, with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe taking the lead.

The project is also funding the operationalisation of the National Public Health Institute, which will coordinate pandemic preparedness and response activities nationally. It is also boosting access to affordable Covid-19 vaccines and cold chain capacity.

We are, however, not out of the woods yet. We cannot afford to discard the simple but effective behaviours that have kept us safe, as the pandemic could be with us for longer than we think.