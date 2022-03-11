Taking stock after a draining two-year war on Covid-19

What you need to know:

  • Kenya’s initial reaction to the virus was hobbled by uncertainty, fear and indecision.
  • A major initial challenge was that hospitals lacked adequate medical oxygen capacity and ventilators. 

It is two years since Covid-19 was first detected in Kenya. It is, therefore, an opportune moment to reflect about the lives lost, the illnesses suffered and the huge disruptions to business, travel, education and our normal lives and at the same time celebrate the gallant heroes and heroines in the healthcare sector who have relentlessly fought the virus from the frontlines. Many have paid the ultimate price.

