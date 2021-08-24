Take Zambia poll lesson

Even after initially crying foul before the winner was declared, Edgar Lungu, who has been at the helm for six years, eventually conceded and even congratulated President-elect Hichilema Hakainde, who triumphed on the sixth attempt.

That seems to be a tradition in Zambia: Founding President Kenneth Kaunda also conceded to Fredrick Chiluba in the heat of multi-party politics in the 1990s. This is a big lesson for most African countries, Kenya included, with presidential elections mostly acrimonious. Especially where the incumbent is involved, political violence has been the order of the day as the votes are counted.

We witnessed chaos in Uganda when unspeakable violence was meted out on opposition leader Bobi Wine. Kenya’s case in 2007/2008 is now a matter of reference. In Côte d’Ivoire 10 years ago, Laurent Gbagbo refused to concede, eventually ending up in the ICC, from where he was released recently.

The Zambian election is, therefore, an indicator that Africa can rise from the ashes of political disorders to have sober and straightforward presidential elections where the loser, incumbent or opposition candidate, will agree to a smooth transfer of power.

A remark by President Hichilema is worth quoting: “Let us be the change we voted for and embrace the spirit of Ubuntu (humanity), to love and live together harmoniously.” This can be a guiding light.

But this can only happen when political leaders become selfless servants and take the presidency as a symbol of service to the country and not the golden seat to enrich themselves and their communities. The Constitutions and laws should make political competitions less toxic and a means to growth.

Mr Lungu was accused of presiding over increasing cost of living and crackdown on dissent. President Hichilema should prove that he is the better option. Regular change of guard at the presidency in open and democratic elections is the way to go.

Let the presidents who have been at the helm for long know that familiarity breeds contempt.