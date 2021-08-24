Take Zambia poll lesson

Hakainde Hichilema

Zambian president-elect for the United Party for National Development Hakainde Hichilema during a press briefing at his residence in Lusaka on August 11, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  David M. Kigo

Even after initially crying foul before the winner was declared, Edgar Lungu, who has been at the helm for six years, eventually conceded and even congratulated President-elect Hichilema Hakainde, who triumphed on the sixth attempt.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.