Take steps to stop use of excessive force by the police

The Kenyan police have a long and troubling history of using excessive force against civilians, particularly during public protests and demonstrations. This pattern of violence and abuse of power persists despite repeated calls for reform and accountability.

The police force is deeply embedded in the country's political power structures, often serving the interests of the ruling elite rather than the public. Protesters are routinely labelled as “looters”, “criminals’’ and “thugs”, justifying the use of disproportionate force to suppress dissent.

Police officers are rarely held accountable for their actions, with the government and political leadership often praising their violent crackdowns.

This culture of impunity is further entrenched by the lack of clear policies and guidelines governing the use of force by the police during public assemblies.

The absence of proper training, equipment, and coordination leaves officers ill-equipped to manage tense situations, leading them to resort to indiscriminate violence as their only recourse.

The consequences of this unchecked police brutality are devastating. Over 500 killings by police have been documented in Kenya between 2019 and 2021, and 1 in 3 Kenyans have experienced police abuse or harassment. These abuses disproportionately target the most vulnerable members of society, including the poor and marginalised.

The recent wave of anti-government protests in Kenya has only exacerbated this problem, with security forces responding with excessive force, using water cannons, batons, and tear gas to disperse peaceful demonstrators. Hundreds of protesters, journalists, and human rights defenders have been arrested, and several have been killed.

This pattern of police violence is not only a gross violation of human rights, but it also erodes public trust in the very institutions tasked with protecting the people. It is a vicious cycle that perpetuates a culture of fear and resentment towards the authorities, further fuelling the cycle of unrest and repression.

To break this cycle, the government must take immediate and concrete steps to reform the police force and hold officers accountable for their actions. This includes the development of clear policies and guidelines on the use of force, as well as comprehensive training programmes that emphasise de-escalation and respect for human rights.