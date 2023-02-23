Take nutritional value of food products seriously

Consumer trends are leaning heavily towards healthy food consumption, driven by increased awareness of the health and wellness benefits of a good diet and nutrition. More people now appreciate that food intake determines their health and are more conscious of the nutritional element in natural and processed foods.

Consumers interrogate specific attributes like nutritional facts before buying a product. Research by Hartman Group, a market research firm, shows many consumers actually read the description of nutrients on product labels. Some look for specific nutritional data as others want to verify the ingredients.

The WHO cites nutrition as an essential part of health, and physical and mental development. Nutrition is the ability to access food, particularly a balanced diet, to support a healthy lifestyle. Nutritional value is the constituent elements of food—like carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, sugar, fat, cholesterol, salt and water—and their effect on the human body.

The term ‘nutritional value’ is also used to describe the information on food package labels specifying its ingredients and nutrients. Food manufacturers have to come up with products that even surpass the desired nutrient content. Products are refined to keep up with health-conscious purchasers’ needs.

Continuous innovation

Healthy enhancements of packaged foods lead to the better overall well-being of consumers. Hence the need to continuously innovate to not only adhere to industry standards but also incorporate in food products nutrients that reduce the risk of illness.

Cooking oil is one food item that can have a beneficial impact on human health and nutrition, apart from adding flavour to the food we cook. Preparing healthy meals at home can greatly boost dietary quality and give better control over one’s health.

A 2014 John Hopkins School of Public Health study shows people who regularly cook and eat at home consume fewer calories, which is good for cutting weight, among other health benefits. Using cooking oil that is high in essential fatty acids is known to reduce the risk of inflammation and heart disease.

Of course, that does not mean everyone who eats at home enjoys better health than those who don’t. Other factors, such as frequent exercise, controlled use of alcohol and cessation of tobacco smoking, contribute to a healthy lifestyle as does pay attention to our calorie and nutrient intake.

To protect consumers, a product claiming to have positive nutritional value must undergo rigorous testing to ensure it meets quality and safety standards like thorough scrutiny of ingredients, packaging and labelling. Its manufacturing must conform to the recommended limits for lead, fat, arsenic, insoluble impurities, water and moisture content.

The testing should be done by a reputable quality assurance firm and certified by an independent entity like the Kenya Nutritionists and Dieticians Institute to ensure the contents match the nutritional claims of the manufacturer. Overall, enhancing the health attributes of foods, including nutritional value, is key to managing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, cancer, hypertension, heart disease and stroke. An unhealthy diet rich in fats plays a major role in triggering NCDs.

Nutritional (vitamin and mineral) deficiencies have been shown to increase the risk of NCDs in older adults. That entails tackling both under-nutrition (insufficient intake) and over-nutrition (imbalanced nutrition with excess intake of fats).