Take ‘green’ lessons from the Japanese

Tokyo

Commuters at a train station in Tokyo on August 10, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Edwin Murimi

Environmentalist

What you need to know:

  • From an environmental perspective, Nairobi and Tokyo were on the same level in the 1970s and early ’80s.
  • History has it that the Japanese disposed of their waste haphazardly, in the open, like many Nairobi residents do.

The recent Tokyo Games gave the world nations a chance to showcase their Olympics prowess. And as curtains fell on the event last Sunday, Kenya sent the message home that it was Africa’s finest.

