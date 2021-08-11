Take ‘green’ lessons from the Japanese

The recent Tokyo Games gave the world nations a chance to showcase their Olympics prowess. And as curtains fell on the event last Sunday, Kenya sent the message home that it was Africa’s finest.

That was exemplary for the team, especially considering that the magnificent team came from a small developing country that has barely vaccinated two per cent of its population against the deadly Covid-19 quagmire. But as the team boarded their homeward flight, there are a few lessons they can bring back.

From an environmental perspective, Nairobi and Tokyo were on the same level in the 1970s and early ’80s. History has it that the Japanese disposed of their waste haphazardly, in the open, like many Nairobi residents do. The former didn’t have much regard for urban green spaces and any free space was up for grabs.

Then, waste separation, treatment or even appropriate incineration didn’t exist. Their libraries will make one think they were living in the current Nairobi time, with photos of raw sewage flowing freely along poorly maintained roads.

Waste management

Today, those are bygones. Many countries, institutions and researchers now flock to Japan to learn waste management. A few Kenyan county governments have sent staffers to Tokyo, Kawasaki and Teshima prefectures for benchmarking.

In Teshima, for instance, the government has been on a multi-billion-dollar reclamation programme to restore soils that were accidentally polluted decades ago, and they will not rest until every soil grain is clean. It was interesting to watch on the screen as athletes took cover from the scorching sun under well-manicured trees.

It took the sacrifice of most, if not all, Japanese to see their country ranked among the cleanest. Remember, the famous Kyoto Protocol was penned in Japan. The country sets aside huge budgets for environmental conservation and ensures every coin counts. Can we emulate it?