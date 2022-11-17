Take drastic action to tame police excesses

The National Police Service has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The first arose from the assertions immediately prior to and after the elections by President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua that the service had, during the Uhuru Kenyatta era, been used as a tool of oppression against political opponents, particularly themselves and their allies.

Shortly, the President highlighted and condemned the alleged killer Special Service Unit (SSU) of the DCI, leading to its disbandment and the arrest and arraignment of some of its members.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions suddenly withdrew a couple of prominent cases of influential individuals. That was done on the pretext that DCI had failed to fill the gaps for the successful prosecution. In instances such as Mr Gachagua’s corruption case, the investigators were allegedly coerced into implicating him.

One would have expected some lull in terms of misconduct by the police but not quite. While the nation digested the horror stories, some officers in Kajiado unashamedly sprayed with bullets a vehicle, killing renowned Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, for “failing to stop” at a makeshift roadblock. Police said they mistook it for another one hijacked with a child inside. Would the child have survived?

This act only further demonstrates the casual attitude that the Kenyan police hold toward human life.

One would be tempted to overlook these incidents had they been isolated and far in between. However, the National Police Service has demonstrated persistence in delinquency notwithstanding the immense measures taken to reform it.

Defied reforms

The service seems to have defied the National Task Force on Police Reforms report, popularly ‘The Ransley Report’, and the Constitution. The more than half a dozen laws—like the National Police Service Act—enacted pursuant to the report have done little to shake the ugly side of the police. Even the vetting carried out absolutely had no effect.

No wonder, the police were used to harass political opponents, crush civil society, maim and kill residents of opposition zones (like Baby Pendo, in Kisumu). When the government announced measures to combat Covid-19, the police overzealously enforced them overzealously.

During the second term of the Kenyatta regime, the forced disappearances reached a fever pitch. Reports of hundreds of young men—including the author’s cousin Gerald Guandaru— being abducted allegedly by police officers abound.

The main rationale for the existence of a state is to ensure security for all. It is in this context that the goodwill of the new President to act on the deficiencies of the police is welcome. It is hoped the measures taken are not restricted to the disappearance of the Indians working for the Ruto Campaign Secretariat but include all reported cases of forced disappearance, torture and killings by trigger-happy policemen.

To avoid the repetitive narrative of police excesses, take comprehensive measures to overhaul the entrenched culture of brutality and irresponsibility. A task force, or even a commission of inquiry, in this regard, may prove vital in slaying the monster.