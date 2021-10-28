Take action towards ‘net zero’ climate transition

Climate change

By  REBECCA MIANO

What you need to know:

  • Over 130 countries have committed so far to keep global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celcius.
  • The Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) has been a beneficiary of the CDM initiative.

In early August, scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report indicating that the world is already sure to face further climate disruptions for decades, if not centuries, to come. UN Secretary-General António Guterres described it as a “code red for humanity” signalling the need for rapid action on climate change and a strategic approach.

