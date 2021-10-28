Take action towards ‘net zero’ climate transition

In early August, scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report indicating that the world is already sure to face further climate disruptions for decades, if not centuries, to come. UN Secretary-General António Guterres described it as a “code red for humanity” signalling the need for rapid action on climate change and a strategic approach.

United Nations Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit says over 130 countries have committed so far to keep global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celcius to avoid the worst effects of climate change, as envisioned in the Paris Climate Change Agreement which came into force in November 2016.

The quest to stem the tide of global warming began in earnest in 1992 with the establishment of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit. To rally the world further in the cause, in 1994, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed September 16 the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, commemorating the date of the signing, in 1987, of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.

Thereafter, the international community adopted the Kyoto Protocol of 1997 — the first international agreement in which developed nations signed up to quantified, compulsory reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, a clear signal that the world had reckoned with the growing dangers of climate change.

One of the significant aspects of the Kyoto Protocol is the establishment of the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) — a flexible mechanism that allowed industrialized countries with emission-reduction targets to partly meet their commitments by buying Certified Emission Reductions (CERs), one tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent (CO2e) each, from projects that reduced or avoided emissions in developing countries.

By 2018, the incentive by the CDM had led to the registration of over 8,100 climate action projects and programmes in 111 countries, reduction or avoidance of two billion tonnes of CO2 and investment of Sh33.4 trillion ($304 billion) in climate and sustainable development projects since 2001.

Clean energy production

The Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) has been a beneficiary of the CDM initiative, having commenced the development of green energy projects under CDM in 2006 when it entered into a partnership with the World Bank. It has so far developed six CDM projects.

Eighteen months later, KenGen has been cleared by the UNFCCC to sell an equivalent of 4.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions earned from the six projects — beginning with the Tana Hydroelectric power project, which received 57,458 carbon credits on March 13 last year.

In August this year, the UNFCCC issued 2,025,813 tonnes of Carbon Emission Reductions (CO2e) to KenGen’s 150MW Olkaria IV Geothermal Project. This followed the issuance of 2,040,515 tonnes of CO2e to KenGen’s Olkaria I, Units 4 and 5 Geothermal Power plant by the UNFCCC.

Recently, KenGen was recognised for leading the Eastern Africa region in clean energy production during the 2021 Climate Action Awards East Africa.

Incorporating additional geothermal, wind and solar projects will further reduce carbon emissions, reducing the impact of climate change on the environment and enable Kenya to meet the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) climate goals by 2030 with milestone targets in 2025.

As the world heads to Glasgow, Scotland, for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) from October 31 to November 12, corporates, governments and multinationals ought to help reverse the trends in climate change by considering initiatives that will help reduce carbon emissions and ensure sustainable development.