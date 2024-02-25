Take a leaf from the UK court ruling and jail FGM perpetrators

The recent yet monumental ruling by a UK-based court that saw a woman sentenced to seven years in prison should invoke the Kenyan legal framework that protects young girls and women from undergoing female genital mutilation (FGM).

The court found the woman –Amina Noor, 40—guilty of choosing to subject a 3-year-old girl to the harmful cut, eighteen years ago.

Amina had travelled to Kenya in 2006 to purposely hand over the 3-year-old girl for the cut to avoid a ‘curse’ and banishment from her Somali community.

According to the UN report, 94 percent of girls and women of Somali origin living in Kenya undergo female genital mutilation.

Two things stand out from this timely ruling that Kenyan authorities and other stakeholders who advocate for an end to FGM should borrow and put into action. The power of a strong, functional legal system and storytelling.

In this case, the victim had just confided to her teacher about her experience during and after the ‘cut’ in 2018 while at 16 years old before the teacher reported the incident to the authorities.

In six years, perhaps because of the inter-border nature of the incident, the court managed to conclusively adjudicate the matter and served justice to the victim as well as punished the offender. Kenyan authorities should borrow this robust expedition to punish FGM perpetrators if there is any intention to end this harmful and inhuman act against young girls and women.

As a country we are not short of legal policies and frameworks to zero FGM, the challenge is that the individuals charged with implementing them are lazy, insincere, and unwilling to act on these cases. As a result, the lack of full implementation of legal policies meant to end FGM has seen the country keep recording higher cases. A 2022 Kenya Demographics & Health Survey (KDHS) report reveals that the prevalence of FGM is 15 percent in the country, meaning that 15 percent of girls and women aged 15 to 49 have been circumcised

The war on FGM, like in the UK, can easily be won here in Kenya as well if only we implement specific laws that explicitly criminalize FGM and expeditiously punish the perpetrators severely. In addition, these laws must be effective and reliable in protecting the victims and whistleblowers.

The government authorities and other stakeholders including non-governmental organizations must be intentional and committed to ending FGM. This includes thorough enforcement of the laws available and regularly offering capacity building to those enforcing the laws.

Individuals from agencies and the judiciary must be well-trained to handle and adjudicate FGM cases as well as enforce anti-FGM laws. This involves actively investigating reported cases, prosecuting perpetrators, and ensuring that justice is served.

Carrying out campaigns that educate and create awareness among the masses about the existing legal framework available to end FGM will play an integral role in stemming this act. Additionally, such campaigns will inform the public about the harmful effects of FGM, its illegality, and that it is a violation of women’s fundamental human rights to a healthy life.

Anti-FGM crusaders and government agencies must implement a legal system that provides comprehensive support services for victims of FGM. This will include timely access to medical care, guidance and counselling, and readily available legal assistance. Further, this can encourage more victims to report FGM cases and incidences as well as seek help, fully aware that they will be supported and protected under the law.

Finally, the government must forge international cooperation in the fight against FGM. Like this case involving Amina, FGM happens across borders. Collaborating with international agencies as well as living up to treaties and agreements against FGM expeditiously reduces the cases of FGM across the world.