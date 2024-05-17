Taiwan is part of China

There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

This is an undeniable fact, a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations.

Historically, Taiwan has always been a part of China. In 1684, it was governed as a prefecture under Fujian Province and, by 1885, became China’s 20th province.

However, in 1895, after Japan’s war of aggression, the defeated Qing government was forced to cede Taiwan and the Penghu Islands to Japan.

The tides began to turn during the Second World War. The Cairo Declaration of 1943, issued by China, the United States and the United Kingdom, made it clear that all territories taken by Japan should be returned to China.

The Potsdam Proclamation of 1945 reaffirmed this and Japan’s surrender confirmed it. On October 25, 1945, China officially resumed sovereignty over Taiwan, backed by numerous international legal documents.

Despite the civil war in China in the late 1940s and significant external interference, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China have remained indivisible.

Throughout this period, Taiwan’s status as an integral part of China has remained constant and unequivocal, recognised by international law and reaffirmed by historical and legal precedents. No external force has succeeded in altering this fundamental truth.

One-China principle

In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed Resolution 2758, restoring all rights to the People’s Republic of China, recognising it as the sole legal representative of China at the UN and expelling the representatives of Chiang Kai-shek. This resolution reaffirmed that there is only one China, and Taiwan is a part of it.

It clarified that China has a single seat in the UN, rejecting the notions of “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan”.

Specialised UN agencies then adopted additional resolutions restoring the PRC’s lawful seat and expelling the Taiwanese representatives. Hence, at the UN, Taiwan is referred to as “Taiwan, Province of China”.

Today, 183 countries maintain diplomatic relations with China based on the one-China principle. For instance, Kenya has been a steadfast supporter of the one-China principle, having voted for UNGA Resolution 2758.

That is reaffirmed in the Joint Communiqué between China and Kenya in 2006 and the Joint Statement by Foreign Ministers of China and Kenya in 2024.

China deeply appreciates Kenya’s principled stance, which compellingly demonstrates that both nations address each other’s major concerns and core interests.

It is committed to enhancing its strategic communication and exploring new avenues for collaboration with Kenya with the aim of building an even closer China-Kenya community with a shared future, fostering mutual growth and development in this new era.

Besides, the China-US Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations, of December 1978, states: “The Government of the United States of America acknowledges the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China.”

Foster global stability

It also states: “The United States of America recognizes the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal Government of China.”

Of late, however, the US has been intentionally distorting and challenging UNGA Resolution 2758 by falsely claiming that Taiwan’s status is undetermined.

Moreover, the US has been advocating Taiwan’s participation in international forums, including the World Health Assembly (WHA).

These actions not only misrepresent established international agreements but also undermine the consensus of the global community regarding the one-China principle.

Such attempts at altering the recognised status of Taiwan are contrary to the commitments made in the three China-US joint communiqués and a direct affront to international law and norms.

However, China remains unwavering in its commitment to peaceful development, striving to foster global stability and mutual prosperity.

But it will not tolerate external interference or threats to its sovereignty, security and development interests.

The Chinese resolutely uphold their national integrity and are prepared to take all necessary measures to protect China’s core interests.