Tag not the end of disease

As the Covid-19 pandemic enters its third year, there are no signs that humanity will see the end of it. In the course of this pandemic, most countries are caught up in a back-and-forth process of imposing travel restrictions and lockdowns.

Wealthy countries continue to horde vaccines, whose demand has outrun supply, especially with the need for boosters necessitated by the emergence of new variants. Anti-vaxxers have sustained their refusal to be vaccinated.

Even as new variants cannot be ruled out, the pandemic fatigue is palpitating. This is reflected by the decision of many countries to lift restrictions on public life. Infections across the world have also been on a steep decline, creating a false sense of security that the end of the pandemic is nigh.

There is a desire to move away from the state where the pandemic dominates human life. The public perception is that we must learn to live with Covid-19 as an endemic disease. But being endemic doesn’t mean the virus ceases to be dangerous; it actually means it is here to stay, thanks to its genetic capability, making it as intelligent as the scientists developing the vaccines designed to wipe it out.

Infectious diseases

It is an introduction of a new disease to humans that is already overwhelmed with existing infectious diseases, not to mention the burden of non-communicable ailments. HIV/Aids and malaria, for instance, are endemic infectious diseases that collectively account for millions of deaths yearly.

There’s consensus among health experts that with vaccines, reliable tests, new treatments and more scientific understanding of the coronavirus, the world is more prepared to deal with it as it evolves than two years ago. These tools should be utilised.

The recent news that six African countries, including Kenya, have been selected to receive the mRNA technology required to manufacture vaccines locally is encouraging in the spirit of inclusivity. However, though, there is a need to remain steadfast and ensure that the imminent endemicity of Covid-19 does not result in complacency over the virus.