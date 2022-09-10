Tackle the many impediments to innovation for faster economic growth

Despite Kenya riding on innovation as a vehicle for a knowledge-driven economy, it lacks a consolidated platform where information on related activities can be easily obtained.

This is a setback to stakeholders and foreign investors who may require this information to make investment-related decisions.

The Kenya Vision 2030 and other developmental blueprints, capture innovation as a key driver to economic growth.

Paradoxically, no concrete strategy has been designed for the actualisation of this goal.

A lot of progress in the national innovation policy domain is more anchored on the Science Technology and Innovation Act of 2013, which is more regulatory than facilitative in nature.

At a regional level, policies such as the Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa 2024 (STISA 2024) and many other international treaties fall short of a framework to evaluate their effectiveness in the country’s socio-economic set-up.

Innovation governance can be more robust through the strengthening of relevant agencies such as the Kenya Innovation Agency (KeNIA), which have tended to concentrate more on the regulatory aspect of innovation than on the facilitative front.

The Africa Research and Impact Network (ARIN), and the Kenya Innovation Agency (KeNIA) with funding from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office corroborate this observation in the recent study.

Innovation outlook

The study examines Kenya’s innovation outlook and opportunities for spurring economic growth.

It also provides an innovative model that can be adopted and progressively improved towards the ultimate goal.

Among the revelations that the study makes is that there is an increasing number of research and publications that universities and technical and vocational education and training keep churning out without tangible contribution to the economy.

The majority of these ideas do not translate into profitable business opportunities but continue to gather dust on shelves.

The Kenya Industrial and Property Institute has endeavoured to support the technology transfer in some of these institutions but has been crippled by a lack of adequate skills, market linkages and low budgetary allocation.

However, to be lauded is Kenya’s investment in digitisation, which now makes it relatively convenient for investors to initiate processes through the e-citizen platform.

The concern on funding can be tackled through the creation of a conducive atmosphere for the many investors who have shown interest in funding innovation hubs and start-ups in the country.

Other impediments to innovation are structural inefficiencies such as incompetence and corruption, which translate into the loss of innovative ideas through demoralisation and the opening up of the market to counterfeit products leading to a diminished local market.

It is imperative for the country to consider certain interventions in spurring economic growth.

Key among these is the creation of a multi-sectorial master plan that is more facilitative and less restrictive.

The many research and publications that have been dormant on the shelves of research institutions should be converted into profitable ventures through funding and enhanced capacity.

Further, there is a need to develop an institutionalised business incentive strategy with clear budgetary allocation, coordination, and an impact tracking system is paramount.

Finally, the structural inefficiencies such as corruption and incompetence that impede innovation must be countered through a robust Intellectual Property policy and transparency mechanism that facilitates patenting, and protection of innovations from piracy and counterfeits.