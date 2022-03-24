Tackle TB, drug-linked issues

Yesterday was World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, the annual event set aside for public education about the impact of TB and raise awareness of the challenges in efforts to eliminate this devastating disease. TB is the leading cause of death from a single agent. For the first time in more than a decade, TB deaths increased in 2020.

A potential explanation for that is the continued transmission of TB among high-risk populations such as people with substance use disorders (SUDs). Alcohol and drugs can damage a person’s body and weaken their defences against illnesses such as TB. Those with SUDs may also find it difficult or be reluctant to access healthcare or take their medication regularly, posing an increased risk of spreading the infectious TB or its drug-resistant version.

Unfortunately, stigma and fear around SUDs and TB continues to hamper the public health response. They have more significant impact on women and less educated community members, given that these groups are often at higher risk for health disparities. The stigma may, therefore, worsen pre-existing gender- and class-based health disparities.

Prevention and treatment

SUDs have a negative impact on TB risk and treatment outcomes. Therefore, in high-risk populations, evaluate this condition, integrate prevention and management of SUDs in the TB care protocols and monitor treatment adherence to avoid default, and follow patients closely to identify adverse events.

This year’s World TB Day’s theme, “Invest in TB. Save Lives” conveys the urgent need for resources to ramp up the fight against the disease and end it. Governments, media and communities have an important role in preventing and stopping TB and SUDs.

Ensuring healthy lives and promoting the well-being for individuals, as well as calling for prevention and treatment of SUDs and illnesses, will go a long way in eliminating TB. We need to be intentional and thoughtful when communicating and show support around those with TB and SUDs.