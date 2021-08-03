Breaking News: USA's Sydney McLaughlin wins Olympic 400mH gold in world record

Tackle suicide, other forms of mental illness

suicide

One person commits suicide every 40 seconds and more people die by suicide than in wars.

Photo credit: Fotosearch
JosephG

By  Joseph G. Muthama

Lecturer

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

What you need to know:

  • Research shows one in 10 Kenyans suffers from mental health illness and one in four has stress.
  • World Health Organization (WHO) says suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-to-29-year-olds.

Cases of suicide, domestic violence, homicide, rape, kidnapping, child molestation and infanticide have lately hit the headlines with 483 people having committed suicide between April and June. Research shows one in 10 Kenyans suffers from mental health illness and one in four has stress.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.