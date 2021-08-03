Tackle suicide, other forms of mental illness

Cases of suicide, domestic violence, homicide, rape, kidnapping, child molestation and infanticide have lately hit the headlines with 483 people having committed suicide between April and June. Research shows one in 10 Kenyans suffers from mental health illness and one in four has stress.

World Health Organization (WHO) says suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-to-29-year-olds. And one person commits suicide every 40 seconds and more people die by suicide than in wars. Some methods suicide victims use include shooting, hanging and poisoning.

A 2018 World Bank report showed, 1.9 million cases of depression had been recorded in Kenya by 2015. WHO said the number of suicides reported in the country rose from 58 per cent in 2008 to reach 421 in 2017.

Stressed to the limit

Since early last year, due to Covid-19, many people are stressed to the limit. Businesses have gone under while millions of workers have lost their jobs and livelihoods. The emotional and psychological effects of the pandemic and economic depression are enormous.

As a result, many people are unrealistically preoccupied by anxiety, fear, trepidation, paranoia and uncertainty in a life fraught with frustrations, disillusionment and hopelessness. Sadly, some vent their anger and frustration on their families or opt to take their own lives.

In his book Hope Always, Dr Matthew Sleeth writes that suicide is a disease for which prevention is the only acceptable treatment. National and county governments should give mental health the attention it deserves by allocating more funds to the health sector, creating awareness of mental health and setting up mental health units in every public hospital.

The emphasis accorded physical health should be duplicated in mental health and wellness.