Sustainable procurement key to economic growth

Procurement is a critical function of any enterprise within the public or private sector. Procurement makes up a substantial amount of budgets of many organisations. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), procurement accounts for around 12 per cent of gross domestic product and 29 per cent of government expenditure of their member countries.

This is so because governments world over are significant purchasers of goods and services. Therefore, understanding the impact of procurement decisions is critical because, it not only affects the organisation itself, but also the overall economy, environment and society.

In Kenya, major corruption scandals have revolved around procurement, lots of money allegedly being lost through underhand deals with shadowy companies. President Uhuru Kenyatta is on record saying that at least Sh2 billion is lost every day to corruption, mostly procurement-based.

The solution to this societal cancer is multifaceted and requires concerted efforts. Sorting out the procurement maze lies in ethical and “sustainable procurement”, a concept that is no longer new. Increased business opportunities that require sourcing of goods and services ethically has brought forth serious issues in procurement practices. Ethical and sustainable procurement is now an economic and reputational imperative, and in some jurisdictions, it has been set as a legal requirement.

Sustainable Procurement

At International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), we have for a long-time been at the forefront of resolving this plight and have over the years developed standards that could help institutions and individuals procure in an ethical and sustainable manner.

Many organisations are already implementing sustainable procurement practices into their processes based on the international standard: ISO 20400, Sustainable Procurement. The world’s first international standard for sustainable procurement aims at assisting businesses and corporates in meeting their sustainability responsibilities by providing guidance on the effective implementation of sustainable purchasing practices and policies.

Sustainable procurement through ISO 26000, which represents global best practice from different procurement specialists around the world, will enable organisations to address complex procurement challenges, advance better communication between suppliers and all stakeholders and promote mutually beneficial relationships.

So how do we define ethical and sustainable procurement? Sustainable procurement is the process of making purchasing decisions that meet an organisation’s needs for goods and services in the most optimal way, benefiting not only the organisation but the society, while minimising its impact on the environment.

Why procure ethically and sustainably? Governments and consumers are increasingly focusing on social and environmental issues across the supply chains such as bribery, fraud, child labour, pollution, dumping, forced labour and human trafficking. Aware of such issues, they are demanding that organisations and businesses put in place ethical and sustainable sourcing programmes.

Organisations will suffer reputational damage if they are found to be sourcing from suppliers that use exploitative labour. Negative environmental impacts can prove to be costly — for example, when land rehabilitation needs to be done, or warranty claims are paid out as a result of using substandard items from non-verified suppliers. Ultimately, implementation of sustainable and ethical procurement can further economic, social and environmental development.