Sustainable modernisation partnership road to growth

Since the reform and opening up of China in 1978, Chinese-led modernisation has empowered civilisations through the offer of “global public goods”.

China is the main trading partner of over 140 countries and regions. Kenya, which is marking 60 years of diplomatic relations with China, is a key beneficiary of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

China’s approach to the partnership is from a strategic and long-term perspective. It implements both the signature/mega projects and life-transforming small but smart ones.

Projects in several sectors are helping Kenya to achieve its quest to sustainable modernisation. But as the saying goes, stones and sticks are thrown only at fruit-bearing trees:

The China-Kenya relations has attracted friend and foe in equal measure. Narratives of a debt trap and neocolonialism have threatened the steady path of modernisation that saw Kenya enjoy its first class superhighway.

Opened by then-President Mwai Kibaki on November 9, 2012, the Nairobi-Thika Superhighway, a reliable transport corridor linking Kenya with its neighbours, has become the cornerstone transforming the country into a strong economic hub for the region and beyond.

The latest road completed is the 27km Nairobi Expressway, which links Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Nairobi’s CBD. Kenya’s first real toll road, it pioneered the debt-free project model under the partnership in infrastructure development.

China has also rekindled and modernised the old dream of a transcontinental railway network to connect ports at the Indian Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea coasts. This is anchored on AU’s Agenda 2063 to transform Africa into a global powerhouse. It will accelerate integration and boost Africa’s competitiveness globally.

That gave rise to Kenya’s standard gauge railway (SGR). The rationale behind the construction of the SGR is to provide the most efficient way to move people and goods.

The completed 600km of railway between Mombasa and Naivasha provides a low-cost, comfortable, faster and safe passenger transport and efficiency of cargo haulage.

Every day, six passenger trains ferry 7,000-10,000 people on average, or about 145 commuter buses. It now takes about five hours for an express train and six for an inter-county one between Nairobi and Mombasa, compared to 8-12 hours by bus.

The SGR has also created employment and boosted industrialisation and manufacturing in diverse areas such as steel, cement, agriculture, forestry, fishing and mining. With an urbanisation wave sweeping through the SGR corridor, hitherto inhabitable towns and villages are breathing life again, owing to the several termini.

The SGR has enabled social mobility and cultural exchange, as well as peace and development. However, the stalling of the Naivasha-Malaba line risks delaying the implementation of the East African Railways Masterplan and the larger continental plan. Hence the need for Kenya to fast-track the section to fully expand its economic gains.

These signature projects are just but a few of what China has done in supporting Kenya’s path to modernisation. The partnership has also enhanced cooperation on policy coordination, trade promotion, financial connectivity and people-to-people exchanges. The two countries have fostered a community of shared prosperity among the citizens.

With China’s support, therefore, Kenya’s path to sustainable modernisation is certain.



