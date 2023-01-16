Sustainable and reliable poverty strategy needed

In September 2013, researchers at the Sustainable Poverty Alleviation from Coastal Ecosystem Services (Spaces) found out that a little over 80 per cent of households in coastal Kenya were property poor, about 20 per cent income-poor and 20 per cent unable to meet their basic needs with little overlap between the groups. “Poor” households are not equally poor in different dimensions.

Tim Daw, the principle investigator of Spaces and researcher at the Stockholm Resilience Centre, says: “Who is identified as poor depends upon what we measure. The people who are poor in one dimension of poverty aren’t necessarily the same people who are poor in other dimensions.”

Face starvation

A decade after devolution, the poverty levels in Kenya remain almost the same despite billions of shillings spent. Poverty alleviation is a responsibility implied under three key elements of the objects of devolution provided for under Article 174 of the Constitution: Rights of communities to manage their affairs and development; need to promote social and economic development; and ensure equitable sharing of national and local resources.

There is negligible visible impact at the county's own source revenue statistics. The national household income demographics do not show a significant shift in income redistribution from the urban areas to the rural communities. Several data sources from the national statistician and international development partners point to continued disparities among the urban, peri-urban and rural areas.

For instance, as of August 9, last year (election day), drought and famine emergency response data estimates project at least four million people in over 16 counties face starvation. Tana River, Kilifi and Kwale counties are mentioned.

But with the Kenya Kwanza government, under President William Ruto, there is hope that this time Coast residents will greatly benefit. It is unclear if any of the counties has established a long-term plan to end the perennial drought and famine.

Sharable revenues

The framers of the Constitution did not envisage a situation whereby county governments are perpetually dependent on sharable revenues to implement devolved functions. On the contrary, the architecture of our decentralised system envisioned a tendency toward a semi-autonomous, internal revenue-sufficient form of local governments.

The obligations of county leaders in the fulfillment of the goals of devolution must, therefore, be given microscopic attention. As the county bosses take up office, the citizenry must make it clear to them that it cannot be business as usual. While nobody can tell at this point which county will head towards which direction on matters development over the next five years, the new bosses are already showing footprints of the same old order.

For policy- and decision-makers, broadening the definition of poverty beyond a dollar amount and access to a daily meal is a key to understanding poverty—the first step towards alleviating it. Researchers say policymakers and governments should look at other dimensions of poverty, beyond income—because that does not speak to what people can do, or how they can improve their own situation.