Sustainability defines purpose of a business

In a famous story by the German author Heinrich Boll, an American tourist stumbles upon a Mexican fisherman sleeping in his boat. He cannot understand why the fisherman is asleep when he should be catching fish at sea. “I have caught enough fish for the day,” the fisherman retorts.

But the tourist implores the fisherman to go out and catch more fish to earn more, buy a bigger boat and make lots of money. To which the fisherman replies: “I have enough to support my family’s immediate needs.” That continues until the exasperated fisherman finally asks the tourist: “Then what?”

The “Then what?” question is one that every business must constantly address itself. Apart from achieving key targets—expanding market share, increasing sales, growing profits—then what? What is the bigger purpose for which it exists?

At the heart of this existential question is sustainability. That refers to a deliberate strategy by an enterprise to create long-term positive environmental, social and ethical value for society. It seeks to minimise the negative impact of its activities on ecosystems, communities and society as a whole.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The concept goes beyond the traditional Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) model, which focuses on the ‘social contract’ of a business.

It emphasises the long-term implications of its operations’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) dimensions. Consequently, sustainability is now a central pillar in the quest by businesses to earn trust, recognition and respect from critical stakeholders.

There is a more significant public push for companies to be accountable for their actions, making sustainability reporting a standard practice. The “KPMG Survey of Sustainability Reporting 2022” says 90 per cent of the 250 most prominent firms do so.

Sustainability communication tells the story of how an enterprise or organisation is progressing towards achieving its ESG commitments, from reducing carbon emissions and improving community well-being to promoting inclusion and diversity.

A company’s reputation is directly influenced by its financial performance and commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and investing in the well-being of the communities in which it operates. Investors are scratching beneath the numbers to assess the reputational risks for the business due to its ecological footprint. Thus, consumers opt for sustainable products and brands.

Manufacturers who label their products green when their factories pollute the environment will soon have to reckon with a consumer backlash when the truth is out. Remember the VW gas emission scandal of 2015? The automaker inserted software in millions of vehicles designed to falsify the results of emissions tests. As a result, it knowingly misled consumers, regulators, and the world, leading to a massive reputational meltdown.

Sustainability story-telling must transcend the feel-good factor and embrace a data-driven approach backed by solid proof points for every claim made. And like the purposeful fisherman, business must be guided by the values that define its existence, like sustainability as a long-term imperative.