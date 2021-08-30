Suspension sets a bad precedent for persons LWD

disabled

More than a billion people — 15 per cent — have some form of disability.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Milanoi Koiyiet Fatma Wangare  &  Elizabeth Ombati

The suspension of Justice Mary Gitumbi of the Environmental and Land court following a petition by the Judicial Service Commission on grounds of mental incapacity places in doubt Kenya’s commitments to its own laws and international human rights treaties meant to preserve the dignity of all persons with disabilities.

