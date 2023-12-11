Susan Mute: Align copyright laws with AI

Artificial intelligence (AI)—which is defined as the stimulation of human intelligence processes by machines through computer systems that are programmed to think like humans—suffers from intellectual property protection, more so on the copyright protection in Kenya.

Under the current laws—Copyright Act, No. 12 of 2001 (as amended in 2022) and the Copyright Regulations, 2020)—copyright protection is only accorded to human work that constitutes original authorship.

Since the adoption of AI, which serves to complement human innovation, the copyrights laws have maintained the status quo. The question of copyright protection on the use of AI remains unanswered, which risks the protection of the original authorship of published works.

It is mind-provoking if one is caught up in a situation after the use of AI to publish their work where they would ask themselves the following questions: Who, between me and the AI, owns the copyright? Who stands to be protected from copyright infringement? And who has the right to seek redress in case of a copyright violation?

Until we resolve such queries, innovation in the AI era may have a lot of uncertainties insofar as copyright ownership and protection is concerned. There is, therefore, a need to amend the law to constitute the copyright ownership or protection where authorships are made using AI.

That will bridge the gap in the place of authorship through AI in the country through preciseness on the ownership of copyright by authorship done using AI and on what rights are accorded to the owner.