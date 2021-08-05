Surviving Covid to die of TB

TB screening

A medic helps a resident onto a platform of the digital x-ray machine during a Tuberculosis (TB) screening drive at Magadi Catholic Church in Manyatta slums in Kisumu on March 17, 2021.


 

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Evaline Kibuchi

Chief national coordinator

Stop TB Partnership-Kenya

What you need to know:

  • TB is the fourth leading killer among communicable diseases globally, claiming close to 4,000 lives daily.
  • In 2019, about 140,000 people in Kenya fell ill with TB while about 32,000 died from the disease.

It is slightly over a year since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country. It has claimed slightly over 3,000 lives. Over the period, tuberculosis (TB) will have claimed well over 32,000 lives.

