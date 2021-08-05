Surviving Covid to die of TB

It is slightly over a year since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country. It has claimed slightly over 3,000 lives. Over the period, tuberculosis (TB) will have claimed well over 32,000 lives.

TB is the fourth leading killer among communicable diseases globally, claiming close to 4,000 lives daily. In 2019 alone, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that some 10 million people contracted the disease with up to 1.4 million of them dying. In Kenya, about 140,000 people fell ill with TB while about 32,000 died from the disease.

The onset of Covid-19 was received with a lot of concern the world over and quick action was taken to curb its spread and, consequently, mitigate its devastating impact. In under a year, more than one Covid-19 vaccine had been produced and rolled out.

The government instituted strict public health actions, including criminalising non-compliance to the containment measures. It also gives daily updates on infections and fatalities to ensure that the public is well informed, and to inform their action.

Ironically, despite its catastrophic effects, TB has been neglected at both the global and country levels. Despite its mortality, it does not have an effective vaccine despite having been around for centuries.

Regardless of the similarities between the two diseases, preventive measures against TB have not been strictly instituted. TB data is often shrouded in secrecy, waiting to be released periodically.

Why is the world so slow to respond to TB? How many people must die before scientists develop an effective TB vaccine? How many lives must be lost before the government releases TB data on a daily basis, as per the constitutional right to information?

President Kenyatta was at the September 2018 UN General Assembly that committed to protect children from TB. They also vowed to provide diagnosis and treatment for drug-resistant TB for all, as well as mobilise sufficient and sustainable financing for research and development to increase overall global investment to $2 billion (Sh217.4 billion) by next year. How will Kenya’s report card look like? The time to end TB is now.