Supreme Court verdict good for independence

The Supreme Court has ruled, by majority, that the President has no role in appointing the majority nominated and elected members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Consequently, Section 15 of the Judicial Service Act, which provides to the contrary, has been declared unconstitutional.

The JSC is inextricably linked to the Judiciary, the commission being responsible for, among other things, recruitment of judges. A quorum of six members is required for the JSC to conduct business.

To give the President power to appoint seven out of the commission’s 11 members is, therefore, to put the courts at the Executive’s mercy.

And this fear is hardly unfounded. In 2019, then-President Uhuru Kenyatta illegally declined to appoint nominated judges, creating a crisis that lasted more than three years and took his retirement to resolve.

Justice Njoki Ndung’u, in her dissent, invoked Article 132(4) of the Constitution, which empowers the President to ‘perform any other executive function provided for in the Constitution or in national legislation (in this case the Judicial Service Act).

With respect, her reasoning cannot be correct for at least two reasons. First, the appointment of nominated persons is not an ‘executive function' but a ceremonial one. The President exercises the former as head of the Executive arm of government and the latter as the head of state.

Secondly, the current Constitution, being transformative nature, was designed to empower a formerly subservient Judiciary. Under the old system, the JSC was comprised solely of presidential appointees, a state of affairs that greatly compromised judicial independence.

The apex court’s decision is, therefore, welcome albeit much overdue given the historically frosty relations between the Executive and the Judiciary.