Supreme Court gay ruling: Legal or moral issue?

When the former director of the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission (NGLHRC), David Gitari, sued the NGO’s Coordination Board for declining to register an association under a name containing the words “gay” and “lesbian”, he may not have anticipated that the case would drag in the courts for a decade.

The Supreme Court ruling of February 24 on the case came as a big relief to the gay community as they can now have the organisation registered. But the ruling has since ignited a big debate.

The board stopped the registration of NGLHRC in 2013. In its wisdom, the apex court upheld the judgment of the Court of Appeal, that the group has the right to association. It ruled: “It would be unconstitutional to limit the right to associate, through denial of registration of an association, purely on the basis of the sexual orientation of the applicants.” It described the move as discriminatory.

Conversely, human rights are inherent in and ensue from, human nature. Thus, they are universal, fundamental and, above all inalienable; they are natural rights. This explains why the court, in spite of arguing that it was wrong to ‘ban’ this group from registering as a rights association, went further to state that gay sex is illegal under the Penal Code.

Ideally, the law derives from and promotes, as well as safeguards, morality. That means morality is a conditio sine qua non for the law. That implies without morality the law would be nonexistent—although it also holds that an act may be legal without being moral and vice-versa.

As a consequence, gayism is both immoral and illegal. And by virtue of the fact that being gay is against the natural order of things, it is an intrinsically evil act; it ought not to be done. Besides, the Constitution prescribes it as an illegal practice. At what point, then, does it become a human right? A human right that contradicts human nature itself?

I don’t find it necessary that gays must group themselves and register an association for their ‘rights’ to be respected. An illegal group cannot be registered in the disguise of human rights. The Supreme Court, therefore, erred in ruling that it is unconstitutional to limit the right to associate by denial of registration of an association purely on the basis of the sexual orientation of the applicants.

The obvious fact is that registering such a group would mean it has a duty to promote its ideals of same-sex relationships; which, in this case, are not only illegal but also immoral. The judgment by the highest court of the land was, arguably, a miscarriage of justice and an erosion of both our cultural and moral fabric as a nation and a human race.

Accordingly, “gayism” and “lesbianism” cannot appear in the same sentence as “human rights”. There was a need on the part of the court to distinguish between the “right to associate” on one hand and “gayism” and “lesbianism” on the other; the former is a basic right but the latter a moral disorder. The former, therefore, cannot be the basis of the latter.