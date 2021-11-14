Support young aspirants to win national elections

A report on youth participation in political institutions released last month by the Inter-Parliamentary Union portrays it as a global problem deserving serious thought as the elections nears.

Using age data from 148 parliaments around the world, the study returned a harsh verdict that young people are overwhelmingly under-represented in institutions of governance. This is largely a result of their low numbers in offering their candidature for competitively won positions.

The youth have remained apolitical, failing to appreciate the importance of their active participation in politics as a way of promoting their wellbeing. Especially in poorly governed societies, they have suffered most from bad governance.

Youth may feel marginalised when they view wealth as a strong component in winning elections, their strength lies elsewhere: Their huge numbers.

Kenya, just like in the rest of the continent is full of a youthful population. At least 80 per cent of the population is aged 35 and below. More than half of the 19 million registered voters are young. It is anathema to expect affirmative action for them!

Youth are, arguably, the single biggest swing vote. We have been struggling to move away from ethnic-based elections, which stunt political parties which can provide a platform for youth in politics.

Defining themselves as a constituent is likely to shift the political debate into an issue-based one, also spurring mobilisation by other interests such as women and trade unions. But, importantly, youth must elect progressive leaders to bring the change.

Age as a qualification factor for leadership has been vindicated by recent history.

At 27, George Mwanza, the new independent Mayor of Chipata in the Eastern Province of Zambia, is the youngest ever to be elected in that position. In Namibia, a 23-year-old, Emma Theofilus, is the youngest MP to be appointed the country’s ICT deputy minister. And at only 22, Patience Masua was recently elected MP in the southern African country.

Then there is the classical example of the revolutionary, Thomas Sankara, who became Burkina Faso’s president in 1983 at only 33. In Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed was appointed Prime Minister at 41.

Kenya has had the same faces in its political and economic scene for decades who wrongly look down on the youth as inadequate. They don’t acknowledge that young people are brimming with fresh ideas and are energetic and creative.

It is this lack of support by the older generation that should drive youth to offer and vote themselves for leadership, in order to represent their demography and prepare for future leadership.

They are already playing active roles in society that can shape this destiny. Youth-led protests recently saw Zambia’s non-performing regime voted out. The youth have also emerged as strong entrepreneurs, artists, thinkers and influencers.

The value of youth lies not only in their age but also their vision, creativity and values.