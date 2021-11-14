Support young aspirants to win national elections

Thomas Sankara

In this file photo taken on September 2, 1986, Captain Thomas Sankara, President of Burkina Faso gives a press conference during a non-aligned summit in Harare.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Raphael Obonyo

What you need to know:

  • The youth have remained apolitical, failing to appreciate the importance of their active participation in politics.
  • Youth may feel marginalised when they view wealth as a strong component in winning elections.

A report on youth participation in political institutions released last month by the Inter-Parliamentary Union portrays it as a global problem deserving serious thought as the elections nears.

