Support women and girls in science

February 11 is the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. The day declared by the UN General Assembly was meant to help in advancing Sustainable Development Goal 5, which aims at achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls, and SDG1, on ending poverty in all its forms everywhere by 2030.

It is more than worthwhile that an entire day was set aside to acknowledge women and girls in the field of science. Contrary to how progressive the world seems in our ideologies and ways of life, many still hold the (sub)conscious belief that women do not make capable scientists. This can be seen in the way women and girls in scientific careers are treated in comparison to their male counterparts.

According to Unesco, women in science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) are published less, paid less for their research and do not advance as far as men in their careers. This can be particularly discouraging for young girls interested in pursuing science-based careers.

Even if they perform equally as well as boys taking the same subjects, significantly smaller numbers of girls will choose to take up science courses in their higher education.

Mathematics and statistics

Unesco data from 2014-2016 shows that, globally, female students’ enrollment is particularly low in natural sciences, mathematics and statistics, where the figure is at five per cent. I vividly recall how, in high school, I was expected to excel in languages and arts-based subjects and not maths and natural sciences. Still, as girls, we had fewer role models in sciences because, even at school, science and maths departments were dominated by male teachers.

We need equal representation and participation of the genders in science because of the many challenges that depend on science for resolution. Climate action, sustainability, clean energy, infrastructure and economic growth can, and should, involve equal contribution by female and male scientists. An imbalance in this aspect leads to biased one-dimensional research and proposals. Leaving out women and girls is leaving out half of the world.

Intelligence and creativity

Deprivations such as poverty, poor healthcare, lack of education, lack of access to clean water and sanitation and inhibited economic growth impact women to a greater extent than men. Hence, the solutions to these problems must come about with inclusion of innovation by women.

Their intelligence and creativity, coupled with their ambition to advocate the needs of disadvantaged women and girls, makes it a necessity towards achieving the SDGs, for which we have only eight years left.

This day allows us to reflect on and think deeply about ways to address the disparities faced by women and girls in science.

That way, we begin making changes that will not only rally the equality of wages and advancement in science careers for women but also revitalise young girls so that they can follow their science dream.