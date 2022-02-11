Support women and girls in science

Swabrina Chepkemoi

Swabrina Chepkemoi and Marrieta Halima from St Thomas Girls Secondary School in Kilifi County were announced the winners of 2021 YSK National Science and Technology Exhibitions. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Anita Muathe

February 11 is the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. The day declared by the UN General Assembly was meant to help in advancing Sustainable Development Goal 5, which aims at achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls, and SDG1, on ending poverty in all its forms everywhere by 2030.

