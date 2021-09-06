Sometimes, a child is born to a parent who abdicates responsibility. Like seedlings smothered in the shade, both the child and remaining ‘parent’ have to grow.

There’s an increase in the number of single-mother students in universities and a notably disturbing trend towards ‘baby mama’ and ‘baby daddy’ phenomenon. According to research, single student mothers are much less likely than their peers to complete college.

Raising a child as a single mother is an uphill battle. It’s doubly demanding when one is a student. Single-mother students often face significant financial and time-related obstacles that make it difficult for them to concentrate.

Child care, for example, poses a major financial challenge for student parents. Babysitting consumes a significant amount of single-mother students’ time, which can compromise their academics. We no longer have aging parents or grandparents who used to help some of these young women raise their children.

Financial obligations

Beleaguered by academic, financial, parental, social strains — and sometimes postpartum depression, single-mother students are susceptible to mental trauma. Each day is filled with challenges, uncertainty and frustrations. This leads to not so cool choices and consequences for the already lackadaisical mothers. Broken adults, in turn, raise broken children.

It’s wrong to disparage single-mother students. Investing in programmes that target their needs has the potential to improve their rates of college success.

Tertiary institutions should implement innovative programmes to support single-mother students. Interventions such as actionable coaching, peer support, child-friendly spaces on campus, and scholarships can come in handy. Supporting single mothers in college will make education more equitable for all.