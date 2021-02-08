Let’s support persons with disabilities

That 2020 was a tough year needs no belabouring. It was marked by the measures introduced by governments to curb the spread of the coronavirus that directly effected the economy and livelihoods.

Our national and county governments, industry, businesses and individuals have felt the impact of Covid-19: From loss of revenue to industry closures, job losses and less working hours. As such, 2021 has been billed as the year of transition, now that we know how to live with it.

January 4 was World Braille Day. It is observed to raise awareness on Braille as a means of communication in the full realisation of the human rights for blind and partially sighted people. This drew my attention to persons living with disabilities (PLWDs) in Kenya and their plight.

According to the 2019 Population and Housing Census, 918,270 people aged five years and above had a disability. The most common types of disability were mobility, with 385,417 cases, visual (333,520) and albinism (9,729).

Challenges

Even under normal circumstances, PLWDs are less likely to access employment, healthcare, education and participate in the community. They are more likely to live in poverty, experience higher rates of violence, neglect and abuse and are among the most marginalised. The pandemic only exacerbated the regular challenges of most PLWDs, the root of it all being poverty.

Supporting PLWDs in a post-pandemic world needs the concerted effort of the public and private sectors and non-governmental actors. It is crucial that PLWDs participate in economic activities that enable them to earn a livelihood and lead better lives.

The International Labour Organisation says decent and productive jobs, sustainable enterprises and economic transformation play a key role in reducing poverty.

In line with Sustainable Development Goal 17, the private sector should consider partnering to catalyse access to economic growth for PLWDs.

Ms Wanjeri is the acting chief of party, KCB Foundation. CKihara@kcbgroup.com