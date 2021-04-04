Support nursing mothers who suffer from PPD

Just like others, children of mothers suffering from post-partum depression also deserve to be breastfed exclusively for six months and thereafter continue breastfeeding for at least two years after being introduced to supplementary feeding.

This breastfeeding regime is the WHO recommendation. However, despite the numerous studies focusing on breastfeeding, research on mentally ill nursing women is scarce.

Mental health is crucial for mother and child. The nurturing, cuddling and bonding is key to healthy outcomes of both but are hindered by mental health challenges such as post-partum depression (PPD).

Such mental disabilities can compromise the nutrition, health and safety of the mother, baby and other members of the family. A 2018 study (Ongeri L, et. al.) puts the prevalence in Kenya of PPD, shown as a neglected disease, at 18.7 per cent.

Mothers suffering from PPD will have a sense of hopelessness, lack of appetite extreme mood swings and have difficulty sleeping. This impedes caregiving, specifically breastfeeding, and may be exacerbated by a lack of spousal or community support, domestic violence, financial hardships and history of mental illness.

Some employers provide breastfeeding facilities for women who can bring their babies to work and for those who express milk for their babies left at home. Others have extended maternity leave from the mandatory three months with special attention to, among other categories, mothers who have had pre-term babies.

The “Pre-term Birth a Risk Factor for Postpartum Depression in Pakistani Women” report by S. Sulaiman et. al. submitted to the Open Journal of Depression in 2013 says pre-term babies are a risk factor to PPD.

Extend maternity leave

One of the ways that the government can support nursing women is educating them at the prenatal clinic on the symptoms of PPD and also sensitising their intimate partners and the larger community.

It should also extend maternity leave for the women to get ample support and follow through with prescribed interventions and coping mechanisms for PPD.

That will enable the mothers to continue with their optimum breastfeeding regime for the good of the children. Counselling and psychosocial services should be accorded to the women, their partners and caregivers for free.

Employers must adopt a humanistic approach to the mental health of their staff and open channels for mothers among them to breastfeed in line with the Breastfeeding Mothers Act 2017. The theme for this year’s World Breastfeeding Week, which is commemorated annually in the first week of August, is “Protect breastfeeding, a shared responsibility”.

Nursing mothers with PPD should be empowered to seek psychosocial support and barriers such as stigma, poor information and financial limitations eliminated because breastfeeding is a human right that should be protected at all costs.