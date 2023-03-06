Support girls, women with disabilities

The annual report by Airtel Africa for 2021/2022 shows smartphone adoption in the continent is relatively low with the availability of the 4G network expanding but not yet available everywhere.

It says Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA), an association representing the interests of mobile operators and the broader mobile industry, projects that 4G coverage will reach 64 per cent of Sub-Saharan Africa’s population by 2025 and customer use will more than double from 12 per cent in 2020 to 28 per cent by 2025.

The sector statistics report by the Communications Authority of Kenya for the quarter ended September 2021 shows 59 million mobile phone devices were connected to mobile networks in the country. Fast-forward. And as at September 30, 2022, there were 60.7 million mobile phone devices—32.9 million feature phones and 27.9 million smartphones—were connected to mobile networks.

Data or internet and broadband subscriptions grew 1.5 per cent and 5.7 per cent, respectively.

Numbers don’t lie: Mobile phones are the primary—and often only—means of digital communication and internet access for most people. The endeavour for universal digital inclusion speaks to the Sustainable Development Goals guaranteeing that existing inequalities are not worsened.

This conversation is deliberate as we mark the International Women’s Day, themed “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, to draw attention to the barriers for women and girls with disabilities to owning and using a mobile phone. Since most of them live in poverty, they see mobile phones, not to mention the internet, as a luxury which they would rather forfeit.

Furthermore, in our paratracheal society, women with disabilities are prohibited by their husbands to own a phone; if they get one, it is considered as the man’s ‘property’.

These women, especially in the rural areas, also lack the knowledge and literacy skills on internet use and some do not see it as significant to their lives. Narrow down to specific types of disabilities, for example, the visually impaired; they lack assistive technology in their mobile phones, hence cannot access important information or services and, as a result, the gadget ceases to be beneficial to them. The deaf, too, who encounter numerous communication barriers, rely a lot on mobile phones.

Let pertinent stakeholders remove all barriers that may deter a woman with disability from being part of our global village. Importantly, let’s research on the digital gaps they experience. Such data is useful in ensuring that development efforts on gender equality take an intersectional approach and, as result, we will reduce the risk of women and girls with disabilities being digitally excluded.

With digitisation clearly at the core of Kenya’s development, women and girls with disabilities need to be counted for their voices to count. Let us make provisions for the women and girls to develop their digital skills and, ultimately, the mobile phone and the internet an accessible and safe space for them.