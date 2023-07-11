Support child GBV victims

The occurrence of gender-based violence (GBV) in households exposes children to a heightened risk of mental and emotional distress. In some cases, they are the victims: 49 per cent of girls and 48 per cent of boys aged 13-17 experience physical violence while 11 per cent of girls and four per cent of boys face sexual violence. The psychosocial impact of these circumstances is dire.

‘Psychosocial’ refers to the dynamic relationship between a person’s psychological and social dimensions. The former entails internal, emotional and thought processes, feelings and reactions, the latter relationships, family and community networks, social values and cultural traditions. Psychosocial support (PSS) is actions that cater to the holistic well-being of individuals, families and communities.

GBV undermines a child’s sense of safety, hinders their growth and restricts their ability to actively engage in society. These adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) can also lead to maladaptive coping mechanisms, such as withdrawal or avoidance. The impact can last a lifetime, and ACEs have been related to adult substance abuse and mental disorders.

Through targeted interventions, children can grow in nurturing and supportive environments. Family members can participate in parent education groups as local communities establish peer support activities and mentorship programmes to equip children with life skills and provide safe spaces for the affected children. That can help to address harmful behaviours and attitudes that cause GBV.

Schools can offer counselling to distressed pupils; equip staff with the ability to identify and intervene in cases; and provide life-skills-based education that addresses interpersonal and emotional skills and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR).

PSS can ensure the overall well-being of children and foster a compassionate and resilient society.