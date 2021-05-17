







Maxwell Masava: Suluhu shows way out of the EAC’s rivalry

It is not in doubt that Tanzania is now taking a more business-friendly approach to diplomacy. An apparent change of tune ushered in by President Samia Suluhu Hassan indicates a new economic direction in Tanzania and the salvaging of the ailing East African Community (EAC). President Hassan’s actions are changing regional relations.

She articulated her intentions clearly in her maiden speech to Parliament, saying, Tanzania remained firm “in our mission is to regain investor confidence and spur regional trade.”

When President Hassan visited a fortnight ago, she and President Kenyatta agreed on, among other things, to waive work permits and visas for Tanzanians to work in Kenya and also eliminate non-tariff barriers for Tanzanian investors seeking to do business in the country. It was clear that Kenya is focused on nurturing Tanzania as a prime business partner.

Investors have been wary of dipping their feet in Tanzania’s investment pool, more so investors in the extractives industry. In Fraser Institute’s annual survey of mining companies’, “Investment Attractiveness Index”, Tanzania fell from 64 of the 104 jurisdictions surveyed in 2016 to last in 2019 and 75th out of 77 last year.

Ultimately, President Hassan should seek to establish a stable and predictable regulatory environment. Predictability, as a component of certainty, is established where investors recognise that rules are implemented in a specific way and achieve their objectives in a foreseeable manner. This promotes investor confidence.

Dwindling fortunes

It was the Jakaya Kikwete regime that presided over the dwindling fortunes of the EAC with the birth of the Coalition of the Willing (CoW). Tension arose among the EAC member states as Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda were seen as speeding up implementation of joint projects and referred to themselves as the CoW. Tanzania and Burundi were seen to be taking a more cautious approach to integration.

The region has launched multibillion-shilling infrastructure projects in the central and northern transport corridors to facilitate trade. Tanzania controls the 1,300-kilometre-long Central Corridor, which runs from the Dar es Salaam port and serves Tanzania, Zambia, Rwanda, Burundi and eastern DR Congo. Kenya controls the Northern Corridor (1,700 km), commencing from the Port of Mombasa, which serves Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and eastern DRC.

Kenya fought hard to retain its dominance as the region’s largest economy with Tanzania wanting to exercise paramountcy of influence. This rivalry, though hidden, is deep-rooted and was likely to intensify. However, President Hassan seems set to end.

President Hassan has dismantled the social and economic barriers her predecessor John Magufuli had erected and smoothed the rough edges of diplomatic relations.