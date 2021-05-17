Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Suluhu shows way out of the EAC’s rivalry

President Samia Suluhu Hassan

President Samia Suluhu Hassan addresses a joint sitting of Parliament in Nairobi on Wednesday. PSCU

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Maxwell Masava


In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.