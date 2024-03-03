Submitting ideas will strengthen private security

The Private Security Regulation Act, 2016 set forth regulations and a framework for cooperation between the private security services industry and the state agencies that deal with security in accordance with the values and principles spelt out in the Constitution.

The industry now anchored under the Ministry of Interior established Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA), mandated to ensure effective administration, supervision, regulation and control of private security services and formulate and enforce standards for the conduct in the country.

In November 2019, Parliament’s Committee on Delegated Legislation nullified the proposed Private Security (General) Guidelines, 2019 drawn by the ministry to operationalise the Private Security Regulation Act, 2016, citing lack of public participation. But the report was adopted by Parliament.

Judiciously, Chapter 8 of the Constitution, at Article 94(5), establishes the Legislature as the grand law-making body. It is only in certain isolated cases that Parliament may pass an Act without making provisions relating to the essential matters of implementation.

In such a scenario, it is left to the executing body to propose provisions for the Act. But Parliament, under strict supervision, may also delegate its legislative authority to certain government agencies to come up with subsidiary legislation.

For close to five years, the operations of the private security industry have appeared to be in vacuity. Sectoral actors continue to apportion unending incriminations against one another and the government at large. The rifts and wrangles, including court battles, have deterred reforms in the industry.

Most private security service providers operate below the required minimum threshold standards. The trickle-down effect has yielded preferential non- competitive tendering processes through under-cutting, minimum concern to the general welfare of workers and corruption among other vices. Stakeholders attribute the challenges and impunity to non- existence of sectoral guidelines.

The ministry envisions the Private Security (General) Guidelines, 2024 under the Private Security Regulation Act No.13 of 2016. This is a fresh opportunity for private security providers, employers, employees, consumers, trade unions and the general public to mould the desired footpath by actively submitting their views, proposals and memorandums to the Cabinet Secretary or any County Commissioner’s offices in the 47 counties by March 12.

All actors are on notice to provide their input in particular on clauses touching on the procedure for the appointment of members of PSRA board, the general guidelines, fidelity fund operations and use of animals in private security services.





The gravity of public participation is captured in Article 118 of the Constitution. It is, therefore, salient for employer associations to conceptualise and embrace public participation as a foundational principle of democracy. It is fundamental to the functioning of a democratic system of governance as stated in Chapter 1 of the Constitution.