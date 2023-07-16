Stymie looming anarchy

The violence during the demonstrations against the high cost of living by Kenyans is heart-breaking and should not be celebrated. Gory images of exchanges of teargas canisters and stones between police and protesters, respectively, seem to excite some people, who make fun of it and appear to be celebrating.

The police using excessive force on protesters,—including shooting live bullets at and killing them—is unlawful and must be condemned. At least nine civilians have been killed by the police with many more nursing injuries. But it is also lawlessness for the protesters to attack the law enforcers in their line of duty, injuring several of them.

Article 37 of the Constitution provides for the right to every person to, peaceably and unarmed, assemble, demonstrate, picket and present petitions to public authorities. But it neither grants the right to kill or injure a person nor vandalise or loot property.

The political leaders are the leading cheerleaders of lawlessness. They silently watch from their affluent offices and homes as their fellow Kenyans and rogue police officers break the law, unconcerned that the country can be plunged into civil disobedience and anarchy.

These acts of lawlessness are blackspots and have the potential of killing democracy. Therefore, political leaders should avoid sideshows and embrace dialogue in a quest to address issues Kenyans face, which include the high cost of living.

It is retrogressive to celebrate acts of violence and lawlessness. Every one of us has a duty to defend the Constitution and be guided by our laws in order to promote development and democracy.