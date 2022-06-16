Study by Nobel laureate offers solutions to learning poverty

On June 16, 1976, about 10,000 thousand black school children in South Africa’s Soweto community marched in a column more than half a mile long, protesting the poor quality of their education and demanding their right to be taught in their own language.

Hundreds of young students were shot and more than 100 people were killed in protests that lasted for more than two weeks.

Today, almost half a decade later since the Soweto incident, inequality in education is still a major problem in Africa. This begs the question, what needs to be done to ensure that all children have equal access to quality education?

Findings from a new independent study, led by Nobel Prize winning economist Prof Michael Kremer, are exciting. The study titled ‘Can Education Be Standardized? Evidence from Kenya’ examined the impact of enrolling in schools that employ a highly-standardized approach to education, using random variation from a large nationwide scholarship programme in Kenya.

The researchers studied a highly structured and standardized approach to education, implemented by Bridge International Academies in Kenya.

They found that enrolling at Bridge has positive effects on grade progression and on measures of working memory, self-control, and receptive vocabulary. The Bridge teaching increases the probability that pupils advanced two grades after two years by 20.3 percentage points in primary school and 17.8 percentage points in pre-primary grades.

Universal primary education

Although many countries in Africa have made achievements in universal primary education, closing the gender gap in enrolment and performance still lags behind. Gender disparities disadvantaging girls in primary education persist in Africa.

The study by Prof Kremer found that pupils starting from the lowest learning levels gained the most, with girls making the same leap in learning as boys. According to the study, underserved children receive 53 per cent more learning over the course of their pre- primary and primary school career at Bridge Schools. This shows that the Bridge model levels the playing field for both girls and boys regardless of their social background.

The Nobel Prize winning economist launched the study findings to Heads of State and national Education Ministers at the Education World Forum, the world’s largest gathering of education and skills ministers, hosted by the UK Government in London.

He found that after two years, Bridge pupils are nearly a whole additional year of learning ahead of children taught using standard methods. For pre-primary pupils, children gain nearly an additional year and half of learning, which translates to two years what children in other schools learn in three and a half years. He also found that pupils in Grade 1 were more than three times as likely to be able to read as their peers in other schools.

The World Bank estimates that 90 per cent of 10-year-olds in Sub Saharan Africa do not reach this benchmark.

In academic terms, the Bridge model increased learning by 1.35 standard deviations for pre- primary pupils and 0.81 standard deviations for primary pupils.

Standardized education

To put these into context, these effect sizes far exceed the 99th percentile and represent learning gains in the top 1 per cent among large, rigorous studies in Africa.

Releasing the findings of the study, Prof Kremer said that the effects in the study are among the largest in the international education literature, particularly for a programme that was already operating at scale.

The results of this study are a resounding affirmation of the scientific learning and teaching model used by Bridge Schools. The Bridge model is tested and proven, and now underpins public transformation programmes supporting more than a million children a day across Africa.

As the continents marks the International Day of the African Child, let us honour the children who marched in the Soweto protests by ensuring that all children have equal access to quality education.

Could standardization in education offer the solution? Prof Kremer finds that highly standardized education has the potential to produce dramatic learning gains at scale, suggesting that policymakers may wish to explore incorporation of standardization, including standardized lesson plans and teacher feedback and monitoring, in their own systems.