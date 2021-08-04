Study a boon to managing disorder

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disorder characterised by inflammation, demyelination and tissue damage of the central nervous system (CNS).

The aetiology of the condition is not well understood but several theories have been proposed. Human endogenous entroviruses are thought to be possible triggers yet another theory postulates an enzyme. In another theory, a toxic cytokine is thought to be the cause.

Generally, the condition has heterogeneous pathogenesis with lesion formation on CNS being the hallmark. The main antigen targeted by immune cells in the CNS is Myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG).

Three types exist: The relapsing-remitting MS marked by intervals of symptomatic and asymptomatic episodes, secondary-progressive MS has few relapsing events and primary-progressive MS does not show any relapse.

A study has implicated gut bacteria in pathogenesis of MS. Oral administration of ampicilin antibiotic in a mouse ameloriated MS clinical symptoms. Presence of Lactobacillus reuteri gut bacteria associated it with clinical symptoms of MS. The bacteria has, on its surface, proteins that share structural similarities with CNS-MOG.

The bacterial peptides trigger the intestinal immune system to release C4+ T-cells, the predominant immune cells in CNS affected by MS. It is proposed that the cells pass through the intestinal epithelial barrier into the blood stream and attack MOG in the CNS, causing MS, because the administration of ampicilin through the blood did not cause relapse of the MS.

Novel antibiotics can now be used to treat MS and reduce the economic and social disruptions from costly MS management and neurological pain for patients. Environmental factors such as viruses and change in lifestyle habits, especially nutrition, could exacerbate autoimmunity. Personalised diet that seeks to reduce the implicated gut bacteria may help in MS management.