Students not to blame for bogus courses

It is extremely troubling for a student to pursue a minimum of a four-year university degree and, upon completion, realise that the course was not accredited by the mandated body. This is truly painful to students and, more so, parents, who do everything within their power to give their child quality education.

The fourth of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) posits that every nation must strive to offer quality inclusive education to its people that will guarantee upward social agility and end the vicious cycle of poverty by 2030. If Kenya is to achieve that, then we have to restructure university programmes and courses that can facilitate growth and, with that, we would have taken care of SDG 8 — on “decent work and economic growth” — as well.

Accreditation process

The recent news that some engineering degrees offered by, among others, top local universities are not accredited by the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) is mind-boggling. It is common knowledge that before a university offers a degree course in any discipline, it ought to follow the accreditation process put in place by the Commission for University Education (CUE) in conjunction with other bodies.

These are engineering courses; what about other disciplines? I hypothesise that there are very many students out there pursuing unaccredited university degrees. It is most unfortunate that nobody seems to care. Students are, certainly, not to blame for pursuing unaccredited university courses. Somebody should take the blame for doing injustice to the students and their parents.

The related petition by three Egerton University students is just but the tip of the iceberg. There is a bigger academic disaster waiting to explode. Therefore, the CUE, university management and other concerned bodies must work together to ensure that programmes offered by various institutions of higher learning in Kenya are accredited to avoid frustrating students.