Student records in schools very important

Form Ones are settling down in their respective schools. During admission, they carried their result slips, calling letters, copies of birth certificates, copies of parents’ or guardians’ identity cards and contact details.

These are promptly put in files complete with the student’s passport photo. After the admission, these files are kept by the class teachers and are supposed to be filled with the student’s academic performance report forms and conduct.

For the four years of the student’s stay in school, the files become needful tools in their overall performance and are the source materials when compiling their school leaving certificates.

After they leave school, the files are kept in stores where they gather dust. This is true of most old schools. As a seasoned teacher, I have come to realise that overtime, the store may be earmarked for other uses and the files are taken out and strewn all over; many find their way into dustbins and life goes on.

There are former students who may have lost their birth certificates and go back to their former school just to procure the only copy they know exists, only to find that the records cannot be recovered; there was a group of former students of a school who formed an organisation with the sole purpose of helping develop their institution.

They visited the principal and tabled their plan. Well, they asked to see their files out of curiosity. The truth they were given was not encouraging.

An MP was once challenged to prove that he went to a certain school in Coast. The petitioners and the court moved to the school, seeking records and none was forthcoming. It muddied the whole case and the imposter survived to finish his term.

These records represent the body of those people who ever passed through the school and when the history of that institution is ever written, they become the most indispensable source of information about it. They need to be digitised and the hard copies catalogued with the care they deserve. They give life to a school.