Strong assemblies critical to the success of devolution process

The senate must take keen interest in the challenges and bottlenecks facing the County Assemblies.

One of the key objects of devolution in Article 174(f) of the 2010 Constitution is to promote social and economic development and provision of proximate and easily accessible services.

With Kenya’s declining revenues, ballooning debts, high rate of inflation and high levels of unemployment, the realisation of this article of the Constitution is critical and county assemblies have an important role to play. However, a number of issues need to be to have strong and vibrant assemblies.

First, we must rethink the role of the senate as specified in Article 96 of the Constitution. This gives power to the senate as the representative of the interest of counties and protector of devolution. However, the Senate has been passive and seems to have been overshadowed by the National Assembly.

Audit queries

Secondly, the senate must take keen interest in the challenges and bottlenecks facing the County Assemblies. To begin with, in this term, a law should be enacted to entrench the County Assemblies Forum (CAF) in the country’s governance structures. The forum promotes and coordinates intergovernmental relations and enhances good practice in legislation.

It also offers invaluable and critical services to assemblies in capacity building, networking and improving the governance structures and systems. However, persistent audit queries and inquiries stand in the way of the support this institution provides.

The senate must also address the pitiable pay of MCAs after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) unilaterally reduced the salaries and benefits of MCAs. Proper remuneration will also mean the position will attract people with the desired competencies and skills.

Financial autonomy

Further, the Senate must also work towards ensuring financial autonomy of the assemblies as specified in Article 176.

All these will enable the assemblies to partner with the executive to turn counties into crucibles of economic growth and development. Strong and independent assembles will help churn laws, policies and regulations that will contribute to social economic development, spur job creation and reduce poverty and hunger in counties.