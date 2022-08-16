Strive for zero corruption rate

Official corruption has a history which spans the era of the past three governments to the outgoing Jubilee administration led by President Uhuru Kenyatta. In the Corruption Perceptions Index 2021, Kenya was ranked 128th out of 180, tied with seven other countries including Bolivia, Azerbaijan, Laos and Paraguay. The anti-corruption war requires global efforts. For more than 56 years, Kenyan leaders, since President Jomo Kenyatta, have strived to mitigate the pernicious effects of corruption with no success.

The impact of corruption disproportionately affects the most vulnerable people in society worldwide. The widespread corruption deters investment and weakens economic growth, hence lowering the employment rate and undermining the rule of law.

The exiting government has been rocked by a series of corruption scandal exposés with taxpayers having losing billions of shillings in stolen public funds. Examples include the misappropriation of company funds into “shadow companies” (and then into the pockets of corrupt employees), skimming of foreign aid money, scams and electoral fraud.

The Jubilees government tried its best to deal with such scandals but more cases were recorded. The National Cereals and Produce Board, Youth Enterprise Development Fund, National Youth Service, National Tree-Planting Programme, Kenya Pipeline Company are examples of the big corruption cases.

The yet-to-be-formed government should bring the rate of such scandals to zero. The leadership must understand that we, the voters, were looking for a messiah to free us from low standards of living.

Would corruption in government eradicate unemployment and poverty, bring food security, stable and strong governance, economic stability, higher consumer spending and security, among other achievements? No. It’s a high time you choose wisely on behalf of your bosses—the electorate.



