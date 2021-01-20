Strive to boost healthcare in the counties

The decentralisation of the health system in the 2010 Constitution was expected to bear fruit by eliminating the bureaucracies of the then-centrally operated Ministry of Health.

Ideally, devolution was supposed to result in a more agile, efficient, accountable, well-structured and managed county departments of health.

While not negating the gains accrued over the eight years the counties have run healthcare, it appears Kenya is in a larger, more complex, disintegrated and bureaucratic health system.

When Covid-19 came calling, the fragility of our healthcare system was entirely exposed. Some counties have performed quite well in efforts to curb the pandemic, testing at referral hospitals and setting up mass testing and screening centres and functional isolation units. But others, 10 months since the first Covid-19 case was recorded in the country, have no medically sound response system.

At the heart of devolution is that every county has the privilege to determine its healthcare investment priorities. And there are some visible gains — such as construction of hospitals, face-lift of sub-county hospitals and building operation theatres.

But that needs a more accelerated approach, taking into account our ballooning population and the ever-increasing health needs.

More accessible healthcare

Every county should now be boasting of a milestone in better quality and more accessible healthcare. But some have no significant healthcare infrastructural development, improvement of the human resource or investment in medical technology besides the flopped national government-initiated MES project. Yet the political leadership still insists on being in control of their healthcare system!

Another glaring complex issue is the chronic perennial healthcare workers’ industrial disputes – ranging from nationwide to county-specific ones.

Blame-shifting between the two levels of government in the face of these disputes continues to be a stumbling block to their resolution. Counties have resorted to summary dismissals and threats of mass sacking. This demonstrates poor understanding of the dynamics in healthcare human resource.

First, Kenya uses massive resources in the training of healthcare workers. Sackings would be a huge loss of the taxpayers’ funds spent on their training.

Secondly, graduating from medical college is usually insufficient to make a good nurse, clinician or doctor; hence the need for on-the-job-learning through apprenticeship. The more the experience, the finer the worker’s skills and the patient safety.

Thirdly, the workforce is among the healthcare system’s six building blocks listed by the World Health Organization (WHO). A breakdown in the human resource function disintegrates the system.

The national government, in its role in capacity building and policymaking, should refocus on helping the counties to standardise quality of care and strengthening the resilience of their healthcare systems during crises. The first step should be building the capacity of county health leadership teams.

Dr Kitheka is a medical doctor. kithekastephen@yahoo.com.