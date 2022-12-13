Striking another blow for justice

Last week’s appointment of 20 High Court judges means a lot for justice delivery. Here’s why. The High Court is the only judicial body with unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters.

This means that unless its jurisdiction is ousted by law (such as in presidential election petitions, which are reserved for the Supreme Court), the High Court can adjudicate any dispute, making it by far the most versatile court and, therefore, one of immense significance.

Another reason concerns the nature of appeals in Kenya. The law allows first appeals on matters of law and fact, and second appeals only on questions of law.

To illustrate: Suppose a magistrate sentences a theft convict to 10 years in jail. The convict may appeal to the High Court on grounds that irrelevant evidence was used against him, or that the 10-year sentence exceeds what the law provides.

Now suppose a High Court judge upholds the magistrate’s decision, and the convict wishes to appeal further to the Court of Appeal. He can only challenge the High Court’s judgment based on the illegality of his sentence.

High Court

The result of this dynamic is that for most people, the High Court is the adjudicator of last instance. Again, this underscores court’s importance.

The finality of the High Court’s verdicts is especially true for cases originating from the fairly new Small Claims Court. The establishing Act of the latter provides that appeals to the High Court shall only be on questions of law and that the High Court’s decision is final.

The Small Claims Court’s expediency, the simplicity of procedure before it, and the convenience of online case filing has resulted in a flurry of appeals to the High Court — a conservative estimate puts the number at 50 appeals a day.

This is a further reason why the judges’ appointment is a great boost for the judiciary.