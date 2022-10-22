Strengthening cross-border ties through economic diplomacy

I recently witnessed a historic event: the ‘switching on’ of mobile telecommunications network and services in Addis Ababa, which marked the official launch of Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia, a subsidiary of Safaricom PLC.

Standing side-by-side with the rest of the Global Partnership for Ethiopia (GPE) members, Vodafone, Vodacom, the British International Investment, and Sumitomo Corporation, we heralded an exciting new chapter for Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia.

It is a new opportunity to open our firms, and really, countries, to partnerships outside our nation and continent.

In 1954, Ethiopia established its honorary consulate in Kenya, but I’m sure the relationship between the two countries started many years before as neighbours.

This relationship has prospered over the past six decades, with the two continuously enjoying open borders that have enabled trade, cultural exchanges, and economic and societal development.

Cross-border trade ties

And now with Safaricom’s entry into Ethiopia, there is a more direct opportunity to catalyse other facets of cross-border trade ties including the ease in movements of goods via the Moyale border.

Indeed, this development will further fast-track the implementation of the Moyale One Stop Border Post (OSBP) operational manual signed in Addis Ababa last year. The OSBP is majorly to facilitate trade by easing the movement of people and goods across the border.

Safaricom Plc’s presence in Ethiopia began in 2013 when the two countries started exploring opportunities in the telecoms sector.

This included a knowledge exchange between Safaricom and EthioTelecom, a process that set the stage to support and reinforce relations between the two companies.

Almost a decade later, these relations are what have begun bearing fruit and promise to be of much more impact in the future, not just for our business but also for our two nations.

So how does Ethiopia and Kenya benefit from all these?

Following the laying of the necessary infrastructure, on August 29, 2022, Safaricom Ethiopia began a pilot-phased commercial launch of its network and services in the town of Dire Dawa.

This has been followed by trials across 10 other cities in various parts of the country.

Safaricom is committed to providing commercial services in 25 cities, meeting its licence network coverage obligations as required by April next year.

This translates to setting up over 8,000 towers, a monumental game-changer in the Ethiopian and regional infrastructural and ICT landscape.

Reliable connectivity is indispensable for competitiveness, and the development of world-class technological and innovative capacity is increasingly vital to the country’s effective integration into the global economy. The improvement of this infrastructure works not just for Ethiopia, but for the region.

As President William Ruto noted during the launch, it is the convergence of resources and the opportunity to develop transformational infrastructure that will create opportunities to uplift our nations and people.

Developing a nationwide network means creating millions of direct jobs through tower construction, distributors and agents rollout, and hiring of staff, amongst others.

In Kenya, we sustain over one million jobs directly and indirectly. As such, our presence in Ethiopia will also make a tremendous contribution towards creating employment opportunities.

The Safaricom Ethiopia team has so far recruited more than 500 Ethiopian staff including 50 graduate trainees, to create the seminal talent cohort of digital innovators.

It is also working with regional universities to recruit an additional 100 graduates this year. About 1,500 Ethiopian businesses are working with Safaricom Ethiopia, with intentions to expand these growing partnerships and supply chains throughout the country.

The telecommunications sector is one of Kenya’s biggest employers, providing opportunities for millions of young people, both directly and indirectly.

It enhances the performance of every sector, delivering improved services more efficiently, and enhancing citizen satisfaction.

Digital economy

This is good news for the government and the people: A golden age of productivity and prosperity is at hand, powered by a robust ICT ecosystem, harnessing innovation in the digital economy and financial technology.

Kenyans know best of the immense power of the mobile phone and specifically on financial technology and the digital economy.

We all have personal stories of how M-Pesa has helped us either grow our businesses or made it convenient for us to access much-needed services or products.

With about 65 per cent of Ethiopia’s population being unbanked, there is a relatively low financial inclusion rate. M-Pesa will be instrumental in allowing easy access to mobile money to the millions in Ethiopia as an alternative to banking.

The additional financial services attached to M-Pesa, like instant mobile loans are bound to facilitate economic freedom and the power to make informed economic choices.

For two decades, Safaricom PLC has combined the power of technology and our innovative spirit to solve customer and societal challenges.

Led by our Purpose to Transform Lives, we have deepened digital and financial inclusion in Kenya by connecting people to people, people to opportunities and people to information.

It is important to recognise and appreciate the role both the governments of Ethiopia and Kenya played leading to the birth of Safaricom Ethiopia.

Our entry into Ethiopia would not have been possible without the dedicated support of the Government of Kenya which supported our GSM bid process.

This is in addition to the visible presence of President Ruto at the official launch and whose backing helped in the mobile financial services award finalisation.

We are confident this will unlock new potential and immeasurable opportunities in Ethiopia.

The Government of Ethiopia led a very professional process and has been a great partner since they awarded us the licence one year ago.

It is the bold vision of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to liberalise the telecommunications sector that turned our dreams into the Safaricom Ethiopia reality.

Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia looks forward to positively impacting the people of Ethiopia with a sustainable and quality mobile network that will be a vital launch pad for nationwide digital telecommunications services to over 118 million Ethiopians.