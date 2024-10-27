Strengthen public digital infrastructure to foil cyberthreats

As Cybersecurity Awareness Month draws to a close, it marks another year since its inception in 2004, providing an opportunity for organisations to reflect on their cybersecurity practices, enhance knowledge, and commit to building secure, resilient digital environments.

In today's digital age, the threat landscape is continually evolving, becoming more sophisticated and complex. The importance of cybersecurity awareness is more critical than ever. Safeguarding online data and infrastructure from cyberthreats is essential for the security and stability of digital ecosystems worldwide. As Kenya embraces digital transformation to deliver essential services more efficiently, platforms like the eCitizen portal have revolutionised access to government services.

However, recent cyberattacks have exposed the vulnerabilities within these systems, emphasising the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures. The attack on Kenya’s eCitizen portal serves as a stark reminder of the need to protect digital infrastructure, safeguard sensitive data, and ensure uninterrupted delivery of vital public services.

The 2023 cyberattack on Kenya’s eCitizen portal had significant repercussions, disrupting essential services and affecting many citizens. From passport and visa applications to mobile banking, the attack caused widespread inconvenience and economic losses, impacting businesses and the national economy. This incident is not an isolated case; other African countries have faced similar threats, highlighting the necessity for collective action.

For instance, South Africa recently endured a crippling ransomware attack on Transnet, disrupting operations nationwide. Similarly, Nigeria experienced cyberattacks during the #EndSARS protests, revealing weaknesses in its digital infrastructure during political unrest. Egypt, too, has faced sophisticated cyberespionage campaigns targeting government entities and telecommunications companies.

To protect against the relentless and ever-changing cyberthreats, the Kenyan government must proactively strengthen its cybersecurity defences. With cybercriminals growing increasingly sophisticated, there are serious risks to digital assets and infrastructure. Preparedness and vigilance are vital in the fight against these malicious actors.

Therefore, the government should prioritise three key areas: investing in advanced cybersecurity infrastructure, fostering a cybersecurity-conscious culture, and building strong partnerships with civil society and the private sector.

Cutting-edge cybersecurity infrastructure is not a luxury but a necessity in the digital age. Governments must allocate resources to deploy robust technologies, including advanced firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and data encryption protocols. These measures create formidable barriers against cybercriminals and enhance the resilience of critical systems. For example, a government-wide cybersecurity operations centre could monitor and respond swiftly to potential threats, ensuring breaches are quickly contained.